 

LGL Announces Increases in Capability and Capacity in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Systems (UAS) and Deep Space Satellite Communications

The LGL Group, Inc. announced that its board of directors (“Board”) has approved increased capital investments for product development, design and operational efficiencies in existing and next generation products. This investment further increases manufacturing capacity in its recently expanded clean room at the MtronPTI facility in Orlando FL.

Building on the success of our high power Ku-band diplexers launched in the last three years, the company is now introducing a high power multiplexer in L, S and C bands for broadband communication datalinks used in applications like manned and unmanned aircraft, on the move and fixed ground stations, shipboard, beyond line of site wideband satellite communications and ground unmanned vehicles markets. This multiplexer incorporates highly selective, low loss and high power handling bandpass filters that provide isolation of better than -80dB between the datalink feeds.

These investments will further support rugged, hi-performance communication links that require full duplex operation in airborne, land, maritime and deep space applications. Recent products including a diplexer/splitter assembly incorporates highly selective bandpass filters and a splitter for simultaneous transmit and receive with full duplex operation, low loss and outstanding isolation between uplink and downlink bands enhancing LGL’s competitive positions for applications with unmanned aerial vehicles systems (UAS), satcom, electronic warfare datalinks, and deep space satellite communication links.

The LGL Group expects these investments to support the recent expansion of design resources with faster development of next generation products for spectrum control and frequency control product lines including deep space applications. “We are excited to make this investment to support our customers’ need for higher levels of functionality and integration while we continue to seek value creation opportunities on behalf of our shareholders,” stated Marc Gabelli, the company Chairman.

(NYSE American: LGL) LGL Group, Inc. is a globally diversified holding company with a history of operations dating back to 1914.

About The LGL Group, Inc.

The LGL Group, Inc., through its two principal subsidiaries MtronPTI and PTF, designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered electronic components used to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits, and designs high performance frequency and time reference standards that form the basis for timing and synchronization in various applications.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the Company has additional design and manufacturing facilities in Yankton, South Dakota, Wakefield, Massachusetts and Noida, India, with local sales offices in Hong Kong and Austin, Texas.

For more information on the Company and its products and services, contact James Tivy at The LGL Group, Inc., 2525 Shader Rd., Orlando, Florida 32804, (407) 298-2000, or visit www.lglgroup.com and www.mtronpti.com.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21 E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and our current plans or expectations, and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans, anticipated actions and our future financial condition and results. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



