 

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of 3D Systems Corporation (“3D Systems” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DDD) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

3D Systems is a holding company that offers three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, including 3D printers, print materials, software, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools.

On March 2, 2021, 3D Systems issued a press release notifying investors that it will delay the filing of its annual report on a Form 10-K. However, the Company reported unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. The Company stated that “the delay in filing is primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses.”

Following this news, 3D Systems’ stock price fell $7.62 per share, or 19.64%, to close at $31.17 per share on March 2, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased 3D Systems securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.

Wertpapier


