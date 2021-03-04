 

MICT Announces Closing of $54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 22:30  |  50   |   |   

MONTVALE, N.J., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT) (the “Company”), today announced that it closed its previously announced registered direct offering of (i) 19,285,715 shares of common stock and (ii) 19,285,715 warrants to purchase 19,285,715 shares of common stock at a combined purchase price of $2.80. The gross proceeds to MICT from this offering are approximately $54,000,000, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The warrants are exercisable immediately, have an exercise price of $2.80 per share and expire five years from the date of issuance.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

This offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-248602) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) that was declared effective by the SEC on September 14, 2020, and an additional registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-253779) filed on March 2, 2021 pursuant to Rule 462(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which became effective automatically upon filing. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or via telephone at 212-624-2060 or email: prospectus@allianceg.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About MICT

MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT) operates through its subsidiaries, GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd. (“GFHI”) and Micronet Ltd. (“Micronet”). GFHI’s versatile proprietary trading technology platform is designed to serve a large number of high growth sectors in the global fintech space. Primary areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading and wealth management services and sales of insurance products in several high-growth foreign markets, including Asia, where GFHI owns a substantial database of users. Micronet operates in the growing telematics and commercial Mobile Resource Management market, mainly in the United States and Europe. Micronet designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions in challenging work environments.

Forward-looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s intended use of proceeds and other statements that are predictive in nature. Such forward-looking statements and their implications involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as the risks identified in the shelf registration statement and the prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:
info@mict-inc.com
(201) 225-0190




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MICT Announces Closing of $54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules MONTVALE, N.J., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT) (the “Company”), today announced that it closed its previously announced registered direct offering of (i) 19,285,715 shares of common stock and (ii) 19,285,715 warrants …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
MICT Announces $54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules
25.02.21
MICT Acquires Key License for Soon-to-Launch Stock Trading and Wealth Management Platform and Mobile App in China and Hong Kong
16.02.21
MICT Announces Closing of $60 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules
11.02.21
MICT Announces $60 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules
10.02.21
MICT Signs New Financial Services Partnership for Commodity Trading and Futures
04.02.21
MICT Strategic Acquisition Secures Valuable Nationwide License to Enable Significant Expansion of Insurance Business in China

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
5
Micronet Enertec