TG Therapeutics to Present Results from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Trials Evaluating Ublituximab in Multiple Sclerosis at the Upcoming American Academy of Neurology 73rd Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that results of the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 trials evaluating ublituximab, the Company’s novel, glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, in relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) have been selected for presentation at the upcoming American Academy of Neurology (AAN) annual meeting, being held virtually April 17 – 22, 2021. The abstract is available online and can be accessed via the below link or on the AAN meeting website at www.aan.com.



Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are highly encouraged by the positive topline results from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 trials announced this past December, showing both studies met their primary endpoint with ublituximab treatment demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in annualized relapse rate (ARR) over a 96-week period. Importantly, ublituximab treatment resulted in an ARR of less than 0.10 in each of the studies.” Mr. Weiss continued, “We look forward to presenting additional data from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 trials during the AAN conference including safety and secondary endpoint analyses and to working towards a BLA submission targeted around mid-year 2021.”