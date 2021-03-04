 

Economic Investment Trust Limited Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) (the “Company”) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “Exchange”) has accepted a notice filed by the Company of its intention to proceed with the renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid (the “Bid”) to be transacted through the facilities of the Exchange or through alternative Canadian trading systems.

The notice provides that the Company may, during the 12-month period commencing March 9, 2021 and ending March 8, 2022, purchase up to 279,386 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Shares”) in total, being approximately 5% of the total number of 5,587,735 Shares outstanding as at March 2, 2021. The price which the Company will pay for any such Shares will be the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Shares which may be purchased pursuant to the Bid will be determined by management of the Company. Any Shares purchased pursuant to the Bid will be cancelled.

The average daily trading volume of the Shares on the Exchange for the most recently completed six calendar months is 393. Under the Bid, the Company may purchase up to 1,000 Shares on the Exchange during any trading day.

The timing of purchases will be determined by management of the Company, which will be based on market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, and other factors. The funding for any purchase pursuant to the Bid will be financed out of the working capital of the Company.

The Company’s previous Normal Course Issuer Bid (the “Previous NCIB”) expires on March 8, 2021. Under the Previous NCIB, the Company obtained the approval of the Exchange to purchase up to 280,776 Shares, which represented 5% of the 5,615,535 Shares issued and outstanding as at the close of business on March 2, 2020. The Company purchased on the open market and cancelled an aggregate of 27,800 Shares under the Previous NCIB at an average price of $88.94 per Share.

The Board of Directors believes that, in the event the Shares trade in a price range that does not fully reflect their value, the purchase of the Shares would be an appropriate use of corporate funds in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Furthermore, the purchases are expected to benefit all persons who continue to hold Shares by increasing their equity interest in the Company if the repurchased Shares are cancelled.

