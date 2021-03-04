ReWalk Robotics to Present at the H.C. WAINWRIGHT Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RWLK) today announced that Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer and Ori Gon, Chief Financial Officer will present at H.C.WAINWRIGHT global life science conference held on March 9 – 10, 2021.



A company presentation will be available to view on-demand as of 7:00 AM EST, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 and throughout the conference in the following link https://journey.ct.events/view/6a0c05fb-238a-4665-8be3-13f91fdab5a4.



The presentation will also be available on the investor section of the Company’s website at www.rewalk.com.