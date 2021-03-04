Allegion Closes on Sale of QMI

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), through one of its subsidiaries, has closed on the sale of its Qatar Metal Industries (QMI) business to the HLD Group of Companies, a private industrial portfolio of companies based in the UK.

Terms of the transaction, which closed on Feb. 28, 2021, are not disclosed. The divestiture of QMI – a commercial door manufacturer in the Middle East – was previously announced as a part of Allegion’s 2020 fourth-quarter, full-year earnings call and release.