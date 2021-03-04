Allegion Closes on Sale of QMI
Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), through one of its subsidiaries, has closed on the sale of its Qatar Metal Industries (QMI) business to the HLD Group of Companies, a private industrial portfolio of companies based in the UK.
Terms of the transaction, which closed on Feb. 28, 2021, are not disclosed. The divestiture of QMI – a commercial door manufacturer in the Middle East – was previously announced as a part of Allegion’s 2020 fourth-quarter, full-year earnings call and release.
About Allegion
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world.
