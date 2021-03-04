Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Post Quarter-End Update

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) ("GPMT," "Granite Point" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, and provided an update on its activities subsequent to quarter-end. A presentation containing fourth quarter 2020 financial highlights and activity post quarter-end can be viewed at www.gpmtreit.com .

GAAP net income of $23.1 million, or $0.42 per basic share, inclusive of $0.16 release of prior CECL reserves and $(0.05) of internalization-related restructuring charges.

Distributable Earnings (1) of $18.4 million, or $0.33 per basic share.

of $18.4 million, or $0.33 per basic share. Net interest income declined to $27.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $33.8 million for the prior quarter, mainly due to a decline in portfolio average principal balance and recognition of first full quarter of costs associated with the senior secured term loan facilities, which closed on September 25, 2020.

Book value of $16.92 per common share, inclusive of $(1.31) per share CECL reserve.

Declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per common share and a non-recurring special dividend of $0.25 per common share.

At December 31, 2020, carried an allowance for credit losses of $72.2 million (or 1.63% of total portfolio commitments), a decrease of $8.5 million from the prior quarter.

Downgraded a $67.1 million loan collateralized by a hotel property to a risk rating of “5” and recorded an allowance for credit loss of $8.1 million on the loan.

Received loan repayments and principal amortization of $195.6 million in UPB.

Funded $51.0 million of principal balance on existing loan commitments.

As of quarter end portfolio principal balance of $3.9 billion and $4.4 billion in total commitments, comprised of 99% senior first mortgage loans and over 98% floating rate; no exposure to securities.

Portfolio has a weighted average stabilized LTV of 63.3% (2) ,a weighted average yield at origination of LIBOR + 4.19% (3) and a weighted average LIBOR floor on the loans of 1.56%.

,a weighted average yield at origination of LIBOR + 4.19% and a weighted average LIBOR floor on the loans of 1.56%. Ended Q4 with over $260 million in cash on hand.

Full Year 2020 Activity

GAAP net loss of $(40.5) million, or $(0.73) per basic share mainly reflecting an offset of earnings by $(0.84) of internalization-related restructuring charges and $(0.97) of provision for credit losses recorded during 2020.

Distributable Earnings (1) of $64.7 million, or $1.17 per basic share.

of $64.7 million, or $1.17 per basic share. Originated four senior first mortgage loans with total commitments of $200.4 million and initial fundings of $125.2 million, weighted average stabilized LTV of 55% and weighted average yield of LIBOR + 3.81%.

Received repayments and principal amortization of approximately $517.3 million in UPB, including two CMBS positions repaid at par, totaling $24.5 million, and opportunistically sold seven loans totaling $211.1 million in UPB for liquidity purposes at a realized loss of $(16.9) million.

Funded an additional $239.0 million of principal balance on existing loan commitments.

Closed a strategic financing commitment of $300 million, in the form of five-year senior secured term loan facilities and 6.066 million warrants to purchase GPMT common stock (4) , further enhancing liquidity and financial flexibility.

, further enhancing liquidity and financial flexibility. Finalized the transition to an internally-managed REIT by completing the internalization of the management function on December 31, 2020.

Post Quarter-End Update

On February 4, 2021, closed a $349 million non-mark-to-market and term-matched financing with Goldman Sachs Bank USA, which refinanced loans previously funded on the Goldman Sachs repurchase facility, increasing the percentage of credit non-mark-to-market financing to 51% of loan-level borrowings.

Current liquidity of approximately $235.6 million (5) in cash on hand; option to borrow an additional $75 million in proceeds under the term loan facilities through September 2021. (6)

in cash on hand; option to borrow an additional $75 million in proceeds under the term loan facilities through September 2021. Through March 3, 2021, funded approximately $24.7 million of principal balance on existing loan commitments.

Realized approximately $70.9 million of loan repayments through March 3, 2021.

Jack Taylor, Granite Point’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, said, “During the historic challenges brought on by the pandemic in 2020, the benefits of our highly diversified first mortgage loan portfolio and broad set of funding sources were illustrated by our strong credit performance and our ability to substantially increase our liquidity, delever our financing facilities, and further fortify our balance sheet by raising attractively priced and flexible capital. We are also very pleased that we simultaneously achieved a milestone by becoming an internally managed company, better positioning Granite Point for the opportunities ahead and as we start pursuing new loan investments again.”

(1) Please see footnote (1) on page 6 for Distributable Earnings definition and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. (2) Stabilized loan-to-value ratio (LTV) is calculated as the fully funded loan amount (plus any financing that is pari passu with or senior to such loan), including all contractually provided for future fundings, divided by the as stabilized value (as determined in conformance with USPAP) set forth in the original appraisal. As stabilized value may be based on certain assumptions, such as future construction completion, projected re-tenanting, payment of tenant improvement or leasing commissions allowances or free or abated rent periods, or increased tenant occupancy. (3) Yield includes net origination fees and exit fees, but does not include future fundings, and is expressed as a monthly equivalent yield. (4) 1.516 million warrants are subject to vesting depending on future draws of the term loan facilities pursuant to the terms of the facilities. (5) As of March 3, 2021. (6) Subject to exercise of extension option and payment of extension fee on or prior to March 25, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying earnings presentation present non-GAAP financial measures, such as Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings per basic common share, that exclude certain items. Granite Point management believes that these non-GAAP measures enable it to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future results of the company’s core business operations, and uses these measures to gain a comparative understanding of the company’s operating performance and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by the company represent supplemental information to assist investors in analyzing the results of its operations. However, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The company’s GAAP financial results and the reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. See the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation table on page 6 of this release.

GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS (unaudited) Loans held-for-investment $ 3,914,469 $ 4,226,212 Allowance for credit losses (66,666) — Loans held-for-investment, net 3,847,803 4,226,212 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value — 12,830 Held-to-maturity securities — 18,076 Cash and cash equivalents 261,419 80,281 Restricted cash 67,774 79,483 Accrued interest receivable 12,388 11,323 Other assets 30,264 32,657 Total Assets $ 4,219,648 $ 4,460,862 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Repurchase agreements $ 1,708,875 $ 1,924,021 Securitized debt obligations 927,128 1,041,044 Asset-specific financings 123,091 116,465 Revolving credit facilities — 42,008 Convertible senior notes 271,250 269,634 Senior secured term loan facilities 206,448 — Dividends payable 25,049 23,063 Other liabilities 22,961 24,491 Total Liabilities 3,284,802 3,440,726 10% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized and 1,000 shares issued and outstanding ($1,000,000 liquidation preference) 1,000 1,000 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 450,000,000 shares authorized and 55,205,082 and 54,853,205 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 552 549 Additional paid-in capital 1,058,298 1,048,484 Accumulated other comprehensive income — 32 Cumulative earnings 103,165 162,076 Cumulative distributions to stockholders (228,169) (192,005) Total Stockholders’ Equity 933,846 1,019,136 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 4,219,648 $ 4,460,862

GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: (unaudited) (unaudited) Loans held-for-investment $ 54,613 $ 63,428 $ 234,954 $ 240,022 Loans held-for-sale — — 895 — Available-for-sale securities — 294 646 1,221 Held-to-maturity securities — 435 659 2,239 Cash and cash equivalents 135 547 559 2,775 Total interest income 54,748 64,704 237,713 246,257 Interest expense: Repurchase agreements 11,702 19,163 58,444 67,632 Securitized debt obligations 4,945 10,935 26,312 46,815 Convertible senior notes 4,522 4,512 18,092 17,971 Asset-specific financings 900 1,174 3,862 2,891 Revolving credit facilities — 491 779 1,673 Senior secured term loan facilities 5,301 — 5,446 — Total interest expense 27,370 36,275 112,935 136,982 Net interest income 27,378 28,429 124,778 109,275 Other income (loss): Provision for credit losses 8,531 — (53,710) — Realized losses on sales — — (16,913) — Fee income — 95 1,117 1,210 Total other income (loss) 8,531 95 (69,506) 1,210 Expenses: Base management fees 3,946 3,841 15,786 14,854 Incentive fees — — — 244 Servicing expenses 1,031 999 4,056 3,670 Other operating expenses 4,603 6,008 29,024 21,507 Restructuring charges 2,570 — 46,252 — Total expenses 12,150 10,848 95,118 40,275 Income (loss) before income taxes 23,759 17,676 (39,846) 70,210 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 608 — 593 (4) Net income 23,151 17,676 (40,439) 70,214 Dividends on preferred stock 25 25 100 100 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 23,126 $ 17,651 $ (40,539) $ 70,114 Basic (loss) earnings per weighted average common share $ 0.42 $ 0.32 $ (0.73) $ 1.32 Diluted (loss) earnings per weighted average common share $ 0.39 $ 0.32 $ (0.73) $ 1.32 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.45 $ 0.42 $ 0.65 $ 1.68 Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 55,205,082 54,853,205 55,156,482 53,087,395 Diluted 70,009,741 54,853,205 55,156,482 53,087,395 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 23,126 $ 17,651 $ (40,539) $ 70,114 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities — — (32) 224 Other comprehensive income — — (32) 224 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 23,126 $ 17,651 $ (40,571) $ 70,338

GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Distributable Earnings: GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 23,126 $ (40,539) Adjustments for non-distributable earnings: Provision for credit losses (8,530) 53,710 Restructuring charges 2,570 46,252 Non-cash equity compensation 1,282 $ 5,276 Distributable Earnings(1) $ 18,448 $ 64,699 Distributable Earnings per basic common share $ 0.33 $ 1.17 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 55,205,082 55,156,482

(1) We have elected to present Distributable Earnings, a measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP, as a supplemental method of evaluating our operating performance. Distributable Earnings replaces our prior presentation of Core Earnings with no changes to the definition. In order to maintain our status as a REIT, we are required to distribute at least 90% of our taxable income as dividends. Distributable Earnings is intended to serve as a general proxy for our taxable income, though it is not a perfect substitute for it, and, as such, is considered a key indicator of our ability to generate sufficient income to pay our common dividends and in determining the amount of such dividends, which is the primary focus of income-oriented investors who comprise a meaningful segment of our stockholder base. We believe providing Distributable Earnings on a supplemental basis to our net (loss) income and cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP, is helpful to stockholders in assessing the overall performance of our business. We use Distributable Earnings to evaluate our performance excluding the effects of certain transactions and GAAP adjustments we believe are not necessarily indicative of our current loan portfolio and operations. For reporting purposes, we define Distributable Earnings as net (loss) income attributable to our stockholders, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: (i) non-cash equity compensation expense; (ii) depreciation and amortization; (iii) any unrealized gains (losses) or other similar non-cash items that are included in net income for the applicable reporting period (regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss or in net income for such period); and (iv) certain non-cash items and one-time expenses. Distributable Earnings may also be adjusted from time to time for reporting purposes to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other material non-cash income or expense items approved by a majority of our independent directors. The exclusion of depreciation and amortization from the calculation of Distributable Earnings only applies to debt investments related to real estate to the extent we foreclose upon the property or properties underlying such debt investments. While Distributable Earnings excludes the impact of the unrealized non-cash current provision for credit losses, we expect to only recognize such potential credit losses in Distributable Earnings if and when such amounts are deemed non-recoverable. This is generally at the time a loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold, but nonrecoverability may also be concluded if, in our determination, it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount reflected in Distributable Earnings will equal the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the carrying value of the asset, and is reflective of our economic experience as it relates to the ultimate realization of the loan. During the year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded a $53.7 million of provision for credit losses, which has been excluded from Distributable Earnings consistent with other unrealized gains (losses) and other non-cash items pursuant to our existing policy for reporting Distributable Earnings as referenced above. Distributable Earnings also excludes the impact of the restructuring charges recorded during the year ended December 31, 2020. These charges were related to our Internalization, discussed above, which we view as a one-time event. In assessing the reporting of Distributable Earnings, we determined that, consistent with our policy, the restructuring charges should be included within certain one-time expenses as referenced above. During the year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded $46.3 million of restructuring charges, which have been excluded from the Distributable Earnings. Distributable Earnings does not represent net (loss) income or cash flow from operating activities and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net (loss) income, or an indication of our GAAP cash flows from operations, a measure of our liquidity, or an indication of funds available for our cash needs. In addition, our methodology for calculating Distributable Earnings may differ from the methodologies employed by other companies to calculate the same or similar supplemental performance measures, and, accordingly, our reported Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to the Distributable Earnings reported by other companies.

