 

Alexion Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 73rd Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) today announced that three abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 73rd annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN), taking place virtually from April 17 through April 22, 2021. New real-world data will be presented evaluating SOLIRIS (eculizumab) for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in the United States, suggesting substantial reductions in myasthenic crises, exacerbations and related hospitalizations, consistent with results from the Phase 3 REGAIN clinical trial and the open-label extension. Additionally, long-term data on SOLIRIS for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) will be presented, including a disease model assessing the benefits of treatment and Phase 3 PREVENT clinical trial results evaluating SOLIRIS as a monotherapy.

The accepted abstracts are listed below and are now available on the AAN website. Posters will be available throughout the duration of the Congress.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)
 Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Eculizumab Monotherapy in AQP4+ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder. Oral presentation, Program Number S29.004, Session S29: Autoimmune Neurology: Clinical Trials, Treatment, and Diagnosis of CNS and PNS Autoimmune Neurologic Disorders, April 21, 2021, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Potential Impact of Long-Term Relapse Reduction: A Disease Model of Eculizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder. ePoster presentation, Program Number P15.055, Session P15: MS Clinical Practice and Decision Making.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG)
 Real-World Use of Eculizumab in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis in the United States: Results from a Pilot Retrospective Chart-Review Study. ePoster presentation, Program Number P2.062, Session P2: Autoimmune Neurology: Inflammatory Neuropathies and Stiff Person Syndrome.

About Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)
 Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) is a rare autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (CNS). Approximately three-quarters of NMOSD patients have anti-AQP4 antibody-positive NMOSD. In patients with these antibodies, NMOSD occurs when the complement system—a part of the body’s immune system—over-responds—leading the body to primarily attack the optic nerves and/or spinal cord in the CNS. People living with NMOSD often experience unpredictable attacks, also referred to as relapses, which tend to be severe and recurrent and may result in permanent disability. The most common symptoms of NMOSD are optic neuritis, which can cause visual problems including blindness, and transverse myelitis, which can cause mobility problems including paralysis. The disease primarily affects women, with an average age of onset of 39 years. NMOSD is more common and more severe in non-Caucasian populations worldwide.

