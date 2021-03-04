Elastic and Grafana Labs Partner on the Official Grafana Elasticsearch Plugin

Today, Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) and Grafana Labs jointly announced a partnership and commitment to users to deliver the best possible experience of both Elasticsearch and Grafana, across the full breadth of Elasticsearch functionality, with dedicated engineering from both Grafana Labs and Elastic. Through joint development of the official Grafana Elasticsearch plugin, users can combine the benefits of Grafana’s visualization platform with the full capabilities of Elasticsearch. This integration is available to all users.

Grafana holds a special place in the history of Elasticsearch and Kibana. In the early days of Kibana, Elastic made the decision to focus on visualizing data from Elasticsearch, and Kibana evolved into the front end of its platform for the Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions — becoming the “the window into the Elastic Stack.” Simultaneously, Grafana emerged as a fork of Kibana. Originally developed as a time series and graph-focused dashboarding tool for visualizing data from multiple sources, Grafana has evolved to help users compose dashboards from Elasticsearch, Graphite, Prometheus, Splunk along with its own enterprise observability stack and more than one hundred other sources.

Interoperability and Community Feedback

Elastic and Grafana Labs believe choice and interoperability are guiding tenets in the joint development of the Elasticsearch plugin for Grafana. The companies are taking note of the many ideas coming from the community on the Grafana forum and in GitHub issues. By uniting their efforts, Elastic and Grafana Labs intend to bring users the best integrated experience and enrich the current plugin by including more aggregations, broader query language support, support for space-saving constructs like rollups, and much more as the partnership evolves.

The Grafana Elasticsearch plugin is a native plugin, freely available to all to users and customers.

Supporting Quotes

“Elasticsearch is one of our most popular data platforms that can be visualized in Grafana. Our Big Tent philosophy means we prioritize sources that our users are passionate about, and we are pleased to partner with Elastic to support the full functionality of Elasticsearch.” -- Raj Dutt, CEO Grafana Labs

“We are happy to announce this partnership and commitment to our users that they will have the best possible experience of both Elasticsearch and Grafana, across the full breadth of Elasticsearch functionality, with dedicated engineering on the Elastic side.” -- Shay Banon, CEO Elastic

