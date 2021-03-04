 

Elastic and Grafana Labs Partner on the Official Grafana Elasticsearch Plugin

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 22:57  |  72   |   |   

Today, Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) and Grafana Labs jointly announced a partnership and commitment to users to deliver the best possible experience of both Elasticsearch and Grafana, across the full breadth of Elasticsearch functionality, with dedicated engineering from both Grafana Labs and Elastic. Through joint development of the official Grafana Elasticsearch plugin, users can combine the benefits of Grafana’s visualization platform with the full capabilities of Elasticsearch. This integration is available to all users.

Background on Grafana and Elasticsearch

Grafana holds a special place in the history of Elasticsearch and Kibana. In the early days of Kibana, Elastic made the decision to focus on visualizing data from Elasticsearch, and Kibana evolved into the front end of its platform for the Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions — becoming the “the window into the Elastic Stack.” Simultaneously, Grafana emerged as a fork of Kibana. Originally developed as a time series and graph-focused dashboarding tool for visualizing data from multiple sources, Grafana has evolved to help users compose dashboards from Elasticsearch, Graphite, Prometheus, Splunk along with its own enterprise observability stack and more than one hundred other sources.

Interoperability and Community Feedback

Elastic and Grafana Labs believe choice and interoperability are guiding tenets in the joint development of the Elasticsearch plugin for Grafana. The companies are taking note of the many ideas coming from the community on the Grafana forum and in GitHub issues. By uniting their efforts, Elastic and Grafana Labs intend to bring users the best integrated experience and enrich the current plugin by including more aggregations, broader query language support, support for space-saving constructs like rollups, and much more as the partnership evolves.

The Grafana Elasticsearch plugin is a native plugin, freely available to all to users and customers.

To learn more about the official Grafana Elasticsearch plugin, read the Grafana blog here and the Elastic blog here.

Supporting Quotes

  • “Elasticsearch is one of our most popular data platforms that can be visualized in Grafana. Our Big Tent philosophy means we prioritize sources that our users are passionate about, and we are pleased to partner with Elastic to support the full functionality of Elasticsearch.” -- Raj Dutt, CEO Grafana Labs
  • “We are happy to announce this partnership and commitment to our users that they will have the best possible experience of both Elasticsearch and Grafana, across the full breadth of Elasticsearch functionality, with dedicated engineering on the Elastic side.” -- Shay Banon, CEO Elastic

About Grafana Labs

Grafana Labs provides an open and composable monitoring and observability platform built around Grafana, the leading open source technology for dashboards and visualization. There are over 1,000 Grafana Labs customers including Bloomberg, JP Morgan Chase, eBay, PayPal, and Sony, and more than 650,000 active installations of Grafana around the globe. Grafana Labs helps companies manage their observability strategies with full-stack offerings that can be run fully managed with Grafana Cloud, or self-managed with Grafana Enterprise Stack, both featuring extensive enterprise data source plugins, dashboard management, alerting, reporting and security, scalable metrics (Prometheus & Graphite), logs (Grafana Loki) and tracing (Grafana Tempo). Grafana Labs is backed by leading investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Lead Edge Capital. Follow Grafana on Twitter at @grafana or visit www.grafana.com.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elastic and Grafana Labs Partner on the Official Grafana Elasticsearch Plugin Today, Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) and Grafana Labs jointly announced a partnership and commitment to users to deliver the best possible experience of both Elasticsearch and Grafana, across the full breadth of Elasticsearch functionality, with dedicated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action ...
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Elastic Announces New Cloud Application and Host Protections and Streamlined Security Operations Workflows
04.03.21
Elastic Announces Web Crawler for Elastic App Search and Support for Box in Elastic Workplace Search
02.03.21
Elastic Announces General Availability of Searchable Snapshots and Introduces Runtime Fields
02.03.21
Elastic Announces Cold Data Tier, Autoscaling, and Enhanced Multi-Cloud Search and Replication Capabilities in Elastic Cloud
01.03.21
Elastic Announces New Features to Accelerate Investigation Workflows in Elastic Observability
01.03.21
Elastic Announces New Elastic Stack Alerting Framework Now Generally Available in Kibana
25.02.21
Elastic to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences
24.02.21
Elastic Reports Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
10.02.21
Elastic Launches New Capabilities Across its Solutions, Enabling Customers to Optimize for Cost, Performance, Insight and Flexibility
09.02.21
Elastic to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021