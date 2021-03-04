LPL Financial Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, LPL Holdings, Inc. (“LPL Holdings”), has priced its offering of $900 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes (the “senior notes”). In addition, LPL Holdings secured commitments to increase the size of its revolving credit facility from $750 million to $1,000 million and extend the maturity date of the revolving credit facility from 2024 to 2026 (the “credit agreement amendment”). As previously announced, LPL Holdings intends to use the net proceeds from the senior notes offering, together with cash available for corporate use, to redeem its existing $900 million of senior unsecured notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and to pay fees and expenses related to the senior notes offering and the credit agreement amendment.



The senior notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.00% to be paid semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on September 15, 2021. The senior notes were priced at 100% of the aggregate principal amount, and will mature on March 15, 2029. The issuance of the senior notes is expected to occur on March 15, 2021, concurrently with the expected closing of the credit agreement amendment and redemption of the 2025 Notes, subject to customary closing conditions. The issuance of the senior notes will not be conditioned on the closing of the credit agreement amendment or the redemption of the 2025 Notes. Nothing in this press release shall constitute a notice of redemption for the 2025 Notes and any such redemption of the 2025 Notes would be made in accordance with the terms of the applicable indenture.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the senior notes. The senior notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933. The senior notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 and outside the United States only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S.