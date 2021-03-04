 

N.W. Fulcher Limited Acquires Common Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 23:00  |  54   |   |   

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N.W. Fulcher Limited (“Fulcher”) announces that it has acquired 2,948,076 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Nova Leap Health Corp (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap”), with its head office at 5003-7071 Bayers Road, Halifax, Nova Scotia, B3L 2C2, representing approximately 4.21% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding. Fulcher is owned and controlled by Wayne Fulcher.

On January 6, 2020 and February 5, 2020, Fulcher acquired 250,000 and 775,000 Common Shares, respectively, pursuant to the exercise of common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) at an exercise price of $0.35 and $0.375 per share, respectively (the “2020 Transactions”). On March 3, 2021, Fulcher acquired 1,923,076 Common Shares pursuant to the forced conversion of an unsecured convertible debenture issued on December 31, 2019 in the principal amount of $1,000,000 (the “Debenture”). The principal amount of the Debenture was converted into Common Shares at a conversion price of $0.52 per Common Share (the “2021 Transaction”, together with the 2020 Transactions, the “Transactions”).

Pursuant to the Transactions, Fulcher acquired 2,948,076 Common Shares representing 4.21% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding following conversion of the Debenture and other unsecured convertible debentures of Nova Leap being converted concurrently with the Debenture. Before the 2020 Transactions, Fulcher and Wayne Fulcher owned and controlled 9,508,333 Common Shares, the Debenture and 1,025,000 Warrants, representing 19.28% of the outstanding Common Shares assuming conversion of the Debenture and exercise of the Warrants. Following completion of the Transactions, Fulcher and Wayne Fulcher own and control 12,456,409 Common Shares or 17.77% of the outstanding Common Shares.

The purpose of the exercise of the Warrants in the 2020 Transactions was for investment purposes. The acquisition of the Common Shares in the 2021 Transaction was pursuant to a forced conversion of the Debenture. Fulcher and its joint actors may, from time to time, increase or decrease their holdings of securities of Nova Leap, depending on market and other conditions.

Further details on the information above concerning Fulcher may be obtained from the Early Warning Report filed on SEDAR or by contacting Christopher Dobbin, President & CEO of Nova Leap Health Corp. at 902.401.9480.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

N.W. Fulcher Limited Acquires Common Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - N.W. Fulcher Limited (“Fulcher”) announces that it has acquired 2,948,076 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Nova Leap Health Corp (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap”), with its head office at 5003-7071 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...