Stellantis publishes agenda for the 2021 AGM

Amsterdam, March 4, 2021 - Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) ("Stellantis") announced today that it has published the agenda and the explanatory notes for the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), which will take place virtually on April 15, 2021.

Stellantis's AGM notice and explanatory notes, other AGM materials and instructions for voting and submitting questions in advance of the meeting and to follow the AGM remotely are available on Stellantis's investor relations website at https://www.stellantis.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.'s audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, free of charge, through the contact below.