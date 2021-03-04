SO WHAT: If you purchased Baker Hughes securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) resulting from allegations that Baker Hughes may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2050.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 25, 2021, after market hours, Baker Hughes filed its annual report with the SEC. In the report, Baker Hughes revealed that, in December of 2020, the SEC had notified Baker Hughes of an investigation into the Company “related to its books and records and internal controls regarding sales of its products and services in projects impacted by U.S. sanctions.” Baker Hughes also revealed that it had also initiated an internal review “regarding internal controls and compliance related to U.S. sanctions requirements.”

On this news, Baker Hughes share prices fell by $0.25 to close at $24.48 on February 26, 2021 on heavy trading volume. Over the next several trading days, Baker Hughes shares continued to trade at unusually high volumes, and the price dropped as low as $23.00 per share on March 4, 2021.

