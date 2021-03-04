 

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Decrease of 52.7% for the Month of February

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 23:10  |  70   |   |   

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of February 2021, compared to traffic figures for February 2020.

For February 2021, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 14 airports decreased by 52.7%, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic decreased by 38.0%, while international passenger traffic decreased by 69.0%.

Domestic traffic continues to strengthen at our 12 Mexican airports as airlines continue to gradually increase their operations. However, international traffic declined due to new requirements put in place to enter the United States, as well as the suspension of flights from Mexico and the Caribbean by the government of Canada.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
                         
Airport Feb-20
 		Feb-21
 		% Change Jan-Feb 20
 		Jan-Feb 21
 		% Change
Guadalajara 844.3   435.3   (48.4 %) 1,722.3   962.0   (44.1 %)
Tijuana* 490.9   406.3   (17.2 %) 1,001.6   874.8   (12.7 %)
Los Cabos 134.1   102.9   (23.3 %) 286.3   224.5   (21.6 %)
Puerto Vallarta 124.5   79.1   (36.5 %) 273.2   174.7   (36.0 %)
Guanajuato 149.3   76.6   (48.7 %) 317.4   176.1   (44.5 %)
Montego Bay 0.3   0.0   (100.0 %) 0.9   0.0   (100.0 %)
Hermosillo 138.3   69.5   (49.7 %) 287.1   149.6   (47.9 %)
Morelia 43.5   29.7   (31.7 %) 92.2   71.0   (23.0 %)
Mexicali 91.2   53.5   (41.4 %) 201.7   122.2   (39.4 %)
La Paz 73.7   46.6   (36.8 %) 153.0   104.3   (31.8 %)
Aguascalientes 48.7   27.4   (43.8 %) 102.4   62.1   (39.4 %)
Kingston 0.4   0.0   (96.7 %) 1.1   0.1   (94.0 %)
Los Mochis 30.2   18.7   (38.0 %) 62.4   43.6   (30.1 %)
Manzanillo 7.3   4.7   (36.2 %) 16.4   10.4   (36.5 %)
Total 2,176.7   1,350.3   (38.0 %) 4,517.8   2,975.3   (34.1 %)
                     
International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
                         
Airport Feb-20
 		Feb-21
 		% Change Jan-Feb 20
 		Jan-Feb 21
 		% Change
Guadalajara 312.3   137.0   (56.1 %) 736.0   399.5   (45.7 %)
Tijuana* 232.0   103.5   (55.4 %) 532.4   257.5   (51.6 %)
Los Cabos 359.5   130.4   (63.7 %) 714.3   302.5   (57.7 %)
Puerto Vallarta 405.6   81.8   (79.8 %) 811.3   205.7   (74.6 %)
Guanajuato 48.8   18.3   (62.6 %) 115.6   57.6   (50.2 %)
Montego Bay 426.4   75.6   (82.3 %) 871.5   175.3   (79.9 %)
Hermosillo 6.9   5.4   (21.2 %) 14.7   12.4   (15.7 %)
Morelia 31.5   18.9   (40.2 %) 74.5   53.3   (28.5 %)
Mexicali 0.4   0.2   (51.4 %) 1.0   0.4   (59.0 %)
La Paz 1.2   0.9   (22.0 %) 2.2   2.2   (1.5 %)
Aguascalientes 15.9   6.9   (56.7 %) 37.1   22.8   (38.5 %)
Kingston 122.2   30.0   (75.4 %) 280.7   78.7   (72.0 %)
Los Mochis 0.4   0.4   12.4 % 1.0   1.0   (0.3 %)
Manzanillo 10.1   2.3   (77.5 %) 20.9   5.6   (73.0 %)
Total 1,973.1   611.6   (69.0 %) 4,213.3   1,574.5   (62.6 %)
                     
Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
                     
Airport Feb-20
 		Feb-21
 		% Change Jan-Feb 20
 		Jan-Feb 21
 		% Change
Guadalajara 1,156.6   572.3   (50.5 %) 2,458.3   1,361.5   (44.6 %)
Tijuana* 722.9   509.8   (29.5 %) 1,534.0   1,132.3   (26.2 %)
Los Cabos 493.6   233.3   (52.7 %) 1,000.6   527.0   (47.3 %)
Puerto Vallarta 530.1   160.9   (69.6 %) 1,084.5   380.4   (64.9 %)
Guanajuato 198.1   94.9   (52.1 %) 433.0   233.7   (46.0 %)
Montego Bay 426.7   75.6   (82.3 %) 872.4   175.3   (79.9 %)
Hermosillo 145.1   74.9   (48.4 %) 301.8   162.0   (46.3 %)
Morelia 75.0   48.6   (35.3 %) 166.6   124.2   (25.4 %)
Mexicali 91.6   53.7   (41.4 %) 202.6   122.6   (39.5 %)
La Paz 74.8   47.5   (36.6 %) 155.2   106.5   (31.4 %)
Aguascalientes 64.6   34.2   (47.0 %) 139.5   84.9   (39.1 %)
Kingston 122.6   30.1   (75.5 %) 281.9   78.8   (72.1 %)
Los Mochis 30.6   19.1   (37.4 %) 63.4   44.5   (29.7 %)
Manzanillo 17.4   6.9   (60.1 %) 37.4   16.1   (56.9 %)
Total 4,149.8   1,961.9   (52.7 %) 8,731.1   4,549.8   (47.9 %)
*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.
 
CBX Users (in thousands):
                     
CBX PARA BOLSA                    
Airport Feb-20
 		Feb-21
 		% Change Jan-Feb 20
 		Jan-Feb 21
 		% Change
Tijuana 229.9   102.5   (55.4 %) 527.1   255.2   (51.6 %)


Highlights for the Period:

  • The number of seats available during February 2021 declined by 13.2% compared to February 2020; load factors for the month went from 83.3% in February 2020 to 48.3% in February 2021.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that June involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

IR Contacts:  
Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial Officer svillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Alejandra Soto, IR and Financial Planning Manager asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx / +523338801100 ext. 20294
Maria Barona, i-advize Corporate Communications mbarona@i-advize.com

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Decrease of 52.7% for the Month of February GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of February 2021, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.02.21
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Upcoming Proposals for the Shareholders’ Meeting
25.02.21
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
05.02.21
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Decrease of 43.5% for the Month of January