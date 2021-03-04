 

RLI Announces Leadership Promotions and Changes

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today that it has promoted or named several leaders to new roles.

Product Leadership Promotions and Changes

Eric Raudins, Vice President, Personal Lines, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Transactional Insurance Solutions, and will oversee RLI’s Personal Lines and Commercial Transactional Insurance Solutions products. Raudins joined RLI in 2012 as Assistant Vice President, Specialty Markets and was promoted to Vice President, Personal Lines in 2014. Prior to joining RLI, he served as Chief Operating Officer for RIS Holdings, LLC. Raudins has 30 years of industry experience.

Jill Johnson, Vice President, Branch Operations, has assumed the role of Vice President, Personal Lines and will oversee RLI’s Personal Umbrella, Hawaii Homeowners and Home Business products. Johnson joined RLI in 1993 as Underwriter, Specialty Markets, and held several underwriting and operations roles before being promoted to Vice President, Branch Operations in 2016. Prior to joining RLI, she served as Personal Lines Underwriter and Call Center Supervisor at CIGNA. Johnson has 37 years of industry experience.

Eric White, Assistant Vice President, Risk Services, has been promoted to Vice President, Commercial Transactional Insurance Solutions and will oversee RLI’s Easy Excess, Environmental Liability, General Binding Authority and Security Guard Liability products. White joined RLI in 2007 as Assistant Manager, Property, and held several risk services leadership roles before being promoted to Assistant Vice President, Risk Services in 2014. Prior to joining RLI, he served as Senior Underwriter at Pekin Insurance. White has 20 years of industry experience.

Justin Doss, Assistant Vice President, Sales & Marketing for Specialty Personal Lines, has been promoted to Vice President, Sales & Marketing for Transactional Insurance Solutions, and is responsible for leading the group’s sales and marketing initiatives. Doss joined RLI in 2016 as Manager, Sales for Specialty Personal Lines and held several sales leadership roles before being promoted to Assistant Vice President, Sales & Marketing for Specialty Personal Lines in 2019. Prior to RLI, he served as Senior District Sales Manager at Erie Insurance Group. Doss has 20 years of industry experience.

Executive Leadership Changes

Kevin Horwitz, Vice President, Claim, has assumed the role of Vice President, Innovation Management and Policy Development. In this newly created position, Horwitz is responsible for identifying, evaluating and supporting emerging product, policy, InsurTech and innovation opportunities. Horwitz joined RLI in 2010 as Manager, Claim, and held several Claim leadership roles before being promoted to Vice President, Claim in 2015. Prior to joining RLI, he served as Claim Consultant at CNA. Horwitz has 20 years of industry experience.

“Each of these leaders brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and proven leadership to their new roles,” said RLI Corp. President & COO Craig Kliethermes. “These changes will help position RLI for continued growth, advance the customer experience and enhance our focus on providing innovative products and solutions.”

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 45 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 25 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.



