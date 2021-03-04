JBG SMITH Achieves Fitwel Viral Response Certification for Full Commercial Office Portfolio

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, has achieved 2020 Fitwel Viral Response Certification for its full Commercial Office portfolio. With this certification, the Center for Active Design (CfAD), which operates Fitwel, has confirmed that JBG SMITH’s approach to viral response aligns with evidence-based strategies for mitigating the spread of infectious respiratory diseases in the workplace.

“JBG SMITH has always taken the health and well-being of the people who work in our buildings very seriously, and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the DC region, it became an even higher priority,” said Kimberly Pexton, Vice President of Sustainability at JBG SMITH. “From elevator capacity limits and facemask mandates, to elevated disinfection policies and air filtration systems, we have implemented a range of Healthy Workplace guidelines over the last year to ensure our tenants can continue to work safely and productively. While we expect some sense of normalcy to return in the future, this certification acknowledges our ability to pivot in times of crisis and highlights our unwavering commitment to our customers.”

Originally created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and U.S. General Services Administration, Fitwel is a rigorous, third-party healthy building certification system operated by the Center for Active Design (CfAD) that sets the industry standard for evidence-based strategies to promote positive health outcomes for building occupants and communities. In September 2020, Fitwel announced the launch of a two-step Viral Response module to set best practices for viral mitigation policies in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The certification process allows companies the flexibility to establish and implement viral response policies at scale to cover any portfolio, selection of assets, or individual tenant spaces that have consistent operational practices. The policies and practices are then submitted to CfAD for a six-week, double-blind review process in order to receive certification.