 

Ouster and QCraft Announce Recent Launch of Robobus Fleet in China Using Ouster Lidar Sensors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 23:19  |  81   |   |   

Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”) a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, and QCraft, a world-leading self-driving technology company, today announced the recent launch of QCraft’s third fleet of robobuses outfitted with Ouster lidar sensors in Wuhan, China.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304006131/en/

An Ouster lidar sensor on a QCraft robobus (Photo: Business Wire)

An Ouster lidar sensor on a QCraft robobus (Photo: Business Wire)

Ouster’s high-performance digital lidar sensors are used in three locations on the bus, and help the bus eliminate blind spots with their wide field of view and high resolution. This deployment is the result of a multi-year strategic customer agreement entered into in August 2020.

QCraft is a leader in automating the world’s largest municipal busing market, having launched China's first regularly operated 5G robobus project in Suzhou, China followed by Shenzhen, China last year. QCraft plans to have at least 100 autonomous buses on open roads in China by the end of this year, with significant growth anticipated in the years ahead.

“QCraft is a pioneer in the autonomous public transportation market for shuttle buses, and we are all excited to watch their growth and progress in deploying their vehicles safely on public roads. Aided by the high performance and reliability of our digital lidar sensors, QCraft has a tremendous opportunity in front of them,” said Clement Kong, GM of Ouster’s Asia Pacific region.

QCraft is taking a unique approach to making self-driving cars fully autonomous by leveraging its large-scale intelligent simulation system and self-learning framework for vehicle decision-making and planning which enables QCraft to reduce test costs, significantly improve development efficiency, and guarantee solution scalability. Qcraft also announced a new round of financing which will be used to build an "automated production super factory" for autonomous vehicles.

"Ouster’s digital approach to lidar provides us with the high performance we need to deploy on public roads safely, as well as a clear path to reduce sensor costs, which is consistent with our goal of achieving large-scale commercial deployment," said YU Qian, co-founder and CEO of QCraft.

In December, Ouster entered into a definitive merger agreement with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA)(“CLA”) in a transaction that would result in Ouster being listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “OUST”. CLA has scheduled the extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders for March 9, 2021 to approve the proposed business combination. The closing of the Business Combination is subject to approval by CLA’s shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions and is expected to close as soon as practicable following the extraordinary general meeting.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ouster and QCraft Announce Recent Launch of Robobus Fleet in China Using Ouster Lidar Sensors Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”) a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, and QCraft, a world-leading self-driving technology company, today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action ...
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Ouster Signs Over 20 Strategic Customer Agreements in 8 Months
01.03.21
Ouster to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
24.02.21
Colonnade Acquisition Corp. Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of the Proposed Business Combination with Ouster Before March 9
22.02.21
Colonnade Acquisition Corp. Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Ouster
18.02.21
May Mobility Selects Ouster’s Lidar Sensors for Autonomous Shuttle Platform
17.02.21
Carl Bass to Join Ouster as Chairman of the Board of Directors
16.02.21
Ouster Announces Preliminary 2020 Revenue Results; Issues 2021 Guidance Ahead of Merger With Colonnade Acquisition Corp.
16.02.21
Ouster to Host Virtual Investor Day on February 22, 2021
11.02.21
Ouster Achieves Major Automotive Grade Milestone with Enhanced Digital Lidar Portfolio
09.02.21
Plus Commits to Deploy Ouster’s Digital Lidar Sensors to Support Global Deployment of Automated Trucks

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
13
OUSTER Inc - Hersteller von hochauflösenden LiDAR-Sensoren