CF Energy Retains Oak Hill Financial to Provide Investor Relations Services

Oak Hill is a leading investor and financial advisory firm specializing in small cap companies. Oak Hill will increase awareness about CF Energy through its established relationships with investment professionals, investment advisors, and money managers focused on the small- and micro-cap market space. This will allow the Company to build and maintain an informed investor audience in the Canadian marketplace.

TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“ CF Energy ” or the “ Company ”, together with its subsidiaries, the “ Group ”), a leading new energy service provider in the People’s Republic of China (the “ PRC ” or “ China ”), is pleased to announce that it has retained Oak Hill Financial Inc. (“ Oak Hill ”) to provide investor relations services to the Company in compliance with regulatory guidelines.

Oak Hill will receive C$7,000 per month during the initial three-month term of the agreement. The Company has also agreed to a one-time grant of 150,000 stock options (the "Options"). The Options shall be granted to Oak Hill on the date that is three trading days following the day of the release of the Company’s annual results for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Grant Date”) and the exercise price of the Options shall be the market price of the Company’s shares on the trading day immediately prior to the Grant Date. The Options will be subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and will vest in accordance with the provisions therein and the policies of the TSX-V. The Options will be exercisable for a period of 18 months following the Grant Date.

Oak Hill currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of CF Energy, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest except pursuant to the exercise of the above referenced Options.

The appointment of Oak Hill as an investor relations consultant of CF Energy and the granting of the Options remains subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings with the TSXV.

About CF Energy Corp. (formerly known as Changfeng Energy Limited)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC.