Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of 3D Systems Corporation (“3D Systems” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DDD ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 2, 2021, 3D Systems issued a press release notifying investors that it will delay the filing of its annual report on a Form 10-K. However, the Company reported unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. The Company stated that “the delay in filing is primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses.”

Following this news, 3D Systems’ stock price fell $7.62 per share, or 19.64%, to close at $31.17 per share on March 2, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased 3D Systems securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304006125/en/