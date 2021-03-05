 

Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform global CFT market in Q4

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.03.2021, 00:03  |  106   |   |   

Digital social selling and e-commerce drive sales growth; Avon synergies ahead of plan and significant deleveraging in the quarter; Natura &Co becomes the world's biggest B-Corp

SÃO PAULO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura &Co (B3 – NTCO3; NYSE – NTCO) recorded another quarter of revenue and profit growth in the fourth quarter, again significantly outperforming the global Cosmetics, Fragrance, and Toiletries market, driven by a continued ramp-up in digital sales across all brands that helped offset the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consolidated net revenue in Q4 stood at R$12 billion, up 24.3% in Brazilian Reais and 6.4% at constant currency, driven by sales growth in BRL by all four of the Group's iconic brands. Adjusted EBITDA was up by 12.3% to R$1.5 billion, with margin of 12.4%. Net income rose 200.7% to R$177.4 million.

Natura &Co's strong Q4 performance was powered by further growth in digital social selling and e-commerce, with total group digital sales up 79% and all brands recording their highest-ever e-commerce sales. Aesop's total online sales grew 190% in the quarter and reached almost 30% of its revenue, doubling over the previous year, and The Body Shop rapidly pivoted to online and At-Home channels, which combined grew more than 130%, representing 40% of total sales. Social selling continues to grow, with e-brochure revenue up nearly 90% vs. Q4-19 at Avon globally. At Natura in Latin America, the number of consultants sharing content grew by more than 300% since Q1 and the number of orders through the 1 million+ consultant online stores in the region increased by 60% vs. Q4-19.

After unveiling its 2030 sustainability vision, Commitment to Life, Natura &Co reached a new milestone by becoming a B-Corp, becoming the world's biggest certified company. It also achieved important targets in sustainability in 2020. The Natura brand avoided 32% in emissions, which is equivalent to 162,000 tons of CO₂ emissions of greenhouse gas and all four brands launched their plans to become Net Zero by 2030 on Scopes 1, 2 and 3. Natura &Co invested nearly R$500 million in 2020 in key causes (such as fighting COVID-19, support to women, sourcing and benefit sharing with communities, among others). Finally, Natura &Co replaced 2,489 tons of virgin plastic for recycled alternatives, equivalent to more than 120 million PET bottles.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform global CFT market in Q4 Digital social selling and e-commerce drive sales growth; Avon synergies ahead of plan and significant deleveraging in the quarter; Natura &Co becomes the world's biggest B-Corp SÃO PAULO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Natura &Co (B3 – NTCO3; NYSE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Financial industry must tackle gender bias in algorithms, according to global fintech leader, ...
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Same Day Delivery Market Size to Reach USD 132,380 Million by 2026 at CAGR 50.0% | Valuates Reports
The Russian Direct Investment Fund: EMA starts rolling review of Sputnik V
Snips chooses Tritan Renew for a new sustainable line of housewares
Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Continues Its Reign in the 2021 QS World University Rankings by ...
Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size Worth $297.4 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Shattering disability stigma for World Hearing Day with Israeli BeHear technology enabling ...
Park Chul Whan of Kumho Petrochemical Unveils 'Proposal to Enhance Corporate Value', Committed to ...
Cloud-based Solutions in Sales Performance Management Market Expands Scope of Uptake in SMEs, Worldwide Market Projected to Clock Impressive CAGR of 18.7% from 2019 to 2027: TMR
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Antier Solutions geared to Launch World's first DeFi Wallet supporting Ethereum, Tron and Binance ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Files 2020 Year-End Disclosure Documents
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
IBM Cloud Satellite Enables Clients to Deliver Cloud Securely in Any Environment Including at the ...
Akastor ASA: Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announce joint venture company to deliver global offshore drilling ...
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
Unum Ranks Among World's Most Ethical Companies
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area