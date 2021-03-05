 

Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Micro Cultivation Partner

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its final services milestone under an agreement with Alberta based Micro Cultivation partner, Fourth Generation Cannabis Ltd. (“4th Gen”). 4th Gen is an arm’s length third party in which the Company has no ownership control or interest.

As one of Delta 9’s Micro Cultivation partners, 4th Gen entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (“SCA”) with the company whereby Delta 9 provides services relating to the cannabis production, development of standard operating procedures and sanitation programs, consulting on Health Canada licensing, marketing services to develop the 4th Gen brand and other services supporting the acquisition of the Health Canada license.

On February 26, 2021, 4th Gen confirmed it had reached its final milestone under the SCA and has been granted its cannabis micro cultivation licenses from Health Canada (the “Health Canada License”).

“We are delighted that Fourth Generation Cannabis has received a Health Canada License for twelve of our proprietary and turn-key Grow Pod systems and has future plans to apply for three more Health Canada licenses to expand their operations to include another thirty-six Grow Pods,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “Our turn key platform for Grow Pods and services continues to prove one of the best options for cannabis industry entrepreneurs seeking licensing and support services.”

The Company's cannabis production methodology is based around a modular, scalable, and stackable production unit called a "Grow Pod", which are based on retrofitted 40-foot shipping containers. The turn key smart growing platforms are developed using precision hardware and software grow applications for the indoor cannabis cultivation marketplace. Delta 9 offers vertical growing units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and automated fertigation and watering systems.

4th Gen’s facility has been designed using this turn key and state of the art Grow Pod system. Once cultivation is harvested, Delta 9 plans to purchase the premium quality cannabis products from 4th Gen for sale through the Company's established wholesale distribution network across Canada and through Delta 9's branded retail stores in Western Canada. Delta 9 has now successfully licensed over 100 Grow Pods in third party facilities across Canada.

