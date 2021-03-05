The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Baker Hughes Company (“Baker Hughes” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BKR) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Baker Hughes filed its annual report with the SEC on February 25, 2021. The report revealed that the SEC had notified the Company it was the subject of an investigation in December 2020 “related to its books and records and internal controls regarding sales of its products and services in projects impacted by U.S. sanctions.” The Company also disclosed that it had initiated an internal review “regarding internal controls and compliance related to U.S. sanctions requirements.”