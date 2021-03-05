 

Cornerstone Funds File Their Annual Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021   

NEW YORK, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (“CLM”) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (“CRF”) (individually the “Fund” or, collectively, the “Funds”) have each filed copies of their annual report on Form N-CSR with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Each report includes audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The annual reports are available online at www.cornerstonestrategicvaluefund.com and www.cornerstonetotalreturnfund.com. Copies of these reports are also available free of charge upon request by calling 1-866-668-6558.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-end, diversified management company organized as a Maryland corporation and is registered with the SEC under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. is a closed-end, diversified management company organized as a New York corporation and is registered with the SEC under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC serves as the investment manager to the Funds.

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. An investment in a Fund is subject to certain risks, including market risk. In general, shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value and at the time of sale may be trading on the exchange at a price which is more or less than the original purchase price or the net asset value. A stockholder should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Please read a Fund’s disclosure documents before investing.

In addition to historical information, this release contains forward-looking statements, which may concern, among other things, domestic and foreign markets, industry and economic trends and developments and government regulation and their potential impact on a Fund’s investment portfolio. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the factors set forth in each Fund’s disclosure documents, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual trends, developments and regulations in the future, and their impact on the Fund could be materially different from those projected, anticipated or implied. Each Fund has no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

Contact: (866) 668-6558




