Black Diamond Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
CALGARY, Alberta, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited ("Black Diamond", the "Company" or "we"), (TSX:BDI), a leading provider of space rental and workforce accommodation
solutions, today announced its operating and financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 (the "Quarter") compared with the three and twelve months ended
December 31, 2019 (the "Comparative Quarter"). All financial figures are expressed in Canadian dollars.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, Black Diamond reported consolidated revenue of $56.3 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million, and core rental revenue of $18.1 million.
Key Highlights from the Fourth Quarter of 2020
- Generated consolidated revenue of $56.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million, up 19% and 4% from the Comparative Quarter respectively.
- Closed the acquisition of Vanguard Modular Building Systems ("Vanguard") for US$58.7 million, plus ~US$3 million for deferred receivables for total purchase price consideration of US$61.8 million and an increase in the credit facility from $200.0 million to $300.0 million.
- Received approval for a funding grant from the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund of up to $3 million towards continued growth of LodgeLink, the Company’s digital platform for crew travel.
- Announced a 2021 gross capital plan of ~$35 million ($25 to $30 million net), with roughly $25 to $30 million anticipated for ongoing organic growth of the Modular Space Solutions ("MSS") segment.
- MSS rental revenue of $11.3 million was the fourth consecutive quarterly record and grew 31% from the Comparative Quarter.
- MSS Adjusted EBITDA of $10.0 million was a quarterly record and increased 49% from the Comparative Quarter.
- MSS rental fleet grew to 8,784, up 43% from the Comparative Quarter, while utilization held steady and average rental rates increased 6%.
- LodgeLink room bookings set another quarterly record and grew 49% to ~36,000 room nights.
- There was no contribution from the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy during the Quarter.
- Subsequent to the Quarter the Company:
- Increased Workforce Solutions ("WFS") contracted revenue by over $36 million, inclusive of rental and non rental revenue.
- Renewed its Normal Course Issuer Bid.
Executive Summary
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare