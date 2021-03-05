Black Diamond Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited ("Black Diamond", the "Company" or "we"), (TSX:BDI), a leading provider of space rental and workforce accommodation solutions, today announced its operating and financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 (the "Quarter") compared with the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 (the "Comparative Quarter"). All financial figures are expressed in Canadian dollars.



In the fourth quarter of 2020, Black Diamond reported consolidated revenue of $56.3 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million, and core rental revenue of $18.1 million.