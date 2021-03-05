Black Diamond Group Announces Additions to Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond", the "Company" or "we"), (TSX:BDI), a leading provider of space rental and workforce accommodation solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Leilani Latimer and Brian Hedges to its Board of Directors, effective March 4, 2021. David Olsson, who joined Black Diamond’s Board of Directors in January 2014 will not be standing for re-election at the Company’s upcoming Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting.



“We would like to thank Mr. Olsson for his contribution to Black Diamond over the last seven years. His experience and understanding of regional and international financial markets as well as his experience building links between business, government and industry bodies across Australia has been invaluable to our team,” said Trevor Haynes, Chairman & CEO of Black Diamond Group Limited. “We are pleased to welcome Ms. Latimer and Mr. Hedges to the Board. Ms. Latimer’s deep knowledge of the travel industry combined with her track record of successfully scaling B2B technology platforms will be valuable as we continue to scale our LodgeLink platform. Mr. Hedges is a deeply knowledgeable and experienced public company leader who helped steward and transform Russel Metals into a highly successful entity. His business acumen and expertise within the industrials space will be valuable as we continue to grow Black Diamond through both organic and inorganic means.”

Mr. Hedges is an experienced executive with a strong track record. He served as President and CEO of Russel Metals (RUS:TSX) from 2009 until his retirement in 2019. He remains on the Board of Directors of Russel. Prior to being appointed as the President and CEO of Russel, Mr. Hedges was the Executive Vice President and COO from 2008 to 2009. Prior thereto, he was the Executive Vice President and CFO from 1994 to 2007. Mr. Hedges’ long tenure at Russel saw him spearhead an evolution of the company, where Russel successfully integrated 32 acquisitions, improved asset management and returns, re-started, and significantly grew the common share dividend payments. Mr. Hedges received an Honors Commerce Degree at Carleton University in Ottawa and is a Chartered Accountant. He resides in Toronto, Ontario.