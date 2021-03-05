Comstock Mining Announces Closing of Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: LODE) today announced the closing of its previously announced $16 million registered direct offering representing 4 million shares at a price of $4.00 per common share. Net proceeds are approximately $15 million, after deducting underwriting commissions and offering expenses.

“This equity placement enables the accelerated growth of all of our Climate Smart Mining initiatives, including global mercury remediation, lithium-ion battery recycling and our precious and critical metal portfolio said Corrado De Gasperis, Comstock’s Executive Chairman and CEO. “We have substantially enhanced our base of keen institutional investors and very much appreciate the coordination and execution by Noble Capital Markets in this transaction.”

The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (No. 333-229890) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any shares of the Company’s common stock, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Comstock Mining Inc.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (the “Company”) is an emerging leader in sustainable mineral development and production of environment-enhancing, increasingly scarce strategic and precious metals, focused on conservation-based waste, high-value, cash-generating, mineral and metals essential to meeting the rapidly increasing demand for clean energy technologies. The Company has extensive, contiguous property in the historic, world-class Comstock Lode mining district with fully permitted, metallurgical labs and an operational, mineral processing and beneficiation platform that includes a growing portfolio of mercury remediation, gold and silver extraction facilities. To learn more, please visit www.comstockmining.com.