 

MWC Shanghai 2021 Makes A Dramatic Return With 200,000 Representatives As An International Physical & Digital Event

HONG KONG, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Impact was the theme of MWC Shanghai 2021 and the GSMA has just revealed that the event held in February attracted around 25,000 attendees from 114 countries and territories. In a Covid era with extensive travel restrictions, this is an outstanding result. The My MWCS Online portal transformed the three-day event into a truly global affair which accounted for approximately 30 per cent of attendee turnout. Another 175,000 people viewed presentations, keynotes, and other program components via the event's official media partner, C114. Content from the event remains available over the next few weeks and can be accessed here: https://mwc2021-login.gotin.online/login_page?lang=en.

As Asia's leading exhibition and conference for the mobile ecosystem, MWC Shanghai attracted leaders across mobile and adjacent industries. With 350 speakers and senior-level executives making up around 58% of the conference crowd, including 576 CEO's, the event spanned 50,000 sqm across the Shanghai New International Expo Centre and Kerry Hotel Pudong. Playing host to 220 exhibitors and sponsors, the event was once again carbon-neutral and included discussion of the mobile industry's actions on reducing carbon footprints.

"MWC Shanghai 2021 was a resounding success, safely held with enhanced Covid precautions, and despite extensive domestic and international travel and capacity restrictions triggered by the global pandemic. The event went ahead as a positive signal of our industry's determination to connect people, industry and society and contributing to global recovery," said CEO GSMA Ltd., John Hoffman. "China has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to growing the 5G landscape and was the perfect choice to launch our MWC series for 2021. I sincerely thank the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Cyberspace Administration of China, Shanghai Municipal People's Government and Pudong New District Municipal Government, our Board, Partners, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Speakers, the Press and all involved in this event that make MWC Shanghai 2021 a reality."

