 

Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Southfield, Michigan, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle resorts and marinas, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock, consisting of 4,000,000 shares offered directly by the Company and 3,000,000 shares offered on a forward basis in connection with the forward sale agreement described below, at a public offering price of $140.00 per share. As part of the offering, the Company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company has entered into a forward sale agreement with Citibank, N.A. (the “Forward Purchaser”) with respect to 3,000,000 shares of its common stock (and expects to enter into forward sale agreements with respect to an aggregate of 4,050,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). In connection with the forward sale agreement, the Forward Purchaser or its affiliates are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 3,000,000 shares of the common stock that will be delivered in this offering (or an aggregate of 4,050,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). Subject to the Company’s right to elect cash or net share settlement, which right is subject to certain conditions, the Company intends to deliver, upon physical settlement of such forward sale agreement on one or more dates specified by the Company occurring no later than March 9, 2022, an aggregate of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock (or an aggregate of 4,050,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) to the Forward Purchaser in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price, which will be the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, and will be subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreement.

