 

PerkinElmer Prices Offering of Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.03.2021, 01:24  |  101   |   |   

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, announced today that it has priced an offering of $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.550% Senior Notes due 2031 at an issue price of 99.965% of the principal amount and $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.625% Senior Notes due 2051 at an issue price of 99.999% of the principal amount.

The issuance of the notes is expected to close on March 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The notes will pay interest on a semi-annual basis.

PerkinElmer plans to use approximately $561 million of the net proceeds of the offering to repay amounts borrowed under its senior unsecured revolving credit facility to fund a portion of the purchase price for its acquisition of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. PerkinElmer expects to use the remaining net proceeds of the offering to repay at maturity a portion of its outstanding €300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.600% senior notes due 2021.

The joint book-running managers for the offering are J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Prospective investors should read the prospectus forming a part of that registration statement and the prospectus supplement related to the offering and the other documents that PerkinElmer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the company and this offering. These documents are available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained by calling one of the joint book-running managers at the following: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533 or BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-294-1322.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, has about 14,000 employees serving customers in more than 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about PerkinElmer’s intended use of proceeds, including its acquisition of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including risks and uncertainties relating to capital markets conditions and completion of the offering. Additional important factors and information regarding PerkinElmer’s business that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in the prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement dated March 4, 2021 related to the offering, which is on file with the SEC and available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website under the heading “SEC Filings,” and the documents incorporated by reference into the prospectus and prospectus supplement. While PerkinElmer may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, even if circumstances change and, therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to today.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PerkinElmer Prices Offering of Senior Notes PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, announced today that it has priced an offering of $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.550% Senior Notes due 2031 at an issue price of 99.965% of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Clean Energy and Total Sign Joint Venture to Develop Carbon-Negative Fuel and Infrastructure
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
PerkinElmer to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
23.02.21
PerkinElmer Changes COVID-19 Rapid Testing Landscape with Highly Sensitive Point of Care Antigen Test for Mass Screening
22.02.21
PerkinElmer Provides an Update on Valencia Branch Laboratory’s Accreditation Process
16.02.21
PerkinElmer to Present at Cowen Health Care Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
17
PerkinElmer "For the Better" Der Laborausstatter für Chemie- und Medizintechnik
05.01.21
9
PERKINELMER INC. SHARES DL 1