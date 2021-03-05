 

Nurix Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $31.00 per share. The public offering was upsized from the previously announced size of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock. All shares of common stock are being offered by Nurix. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $139.5 million. In addition, Nurix has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on March 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler and Stifel are acting as the joint bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. RBC Capital Markets and Needham & Company are acting as the lead managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or via email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or via email at prospectus@psc.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or via email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation.

