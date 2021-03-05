Nurix Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $31.00 per share. The public offering was upsized from the previously announced size of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock. All shares of common stock are being offered by Nurix. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $139.5 million. In addition, Nurix has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on March 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation.