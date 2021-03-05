MWC Shanghai 2021 Makes A Dramatic Return With 200,000 Representatives As An International Physical & Digital Event

Hong Kong (ots/PRNewswire) - Connected Impact wasthe theme of MWC Shanghai 2021

and the GSMA has just revealed that the event held in February attracted around

25,000 attendees from 114 countries and territories. In a Covid era with

extensive travel restrictions, this is an outstanding result. The My MWCS Online

portal transformed the three-day event into a truly global affair which

accounted for approximately 30 per cent of attendee turnout. Another 175,000

people viewed presentations, keynotes, and other program components via the

event's official media partner, C114. Content from the event remains available

over the next few weeks and can be accessed here:

https://mwc2021-login.gotin.online/login_page?lang=en .



As Asia's leading exhibition and conference for the mobile ecosystem, MWC

Shanghai attracted leaders across mobile and adjacent industries. With 350

speakers and senior-level executives making up around 58% of the conference

crowd, including 576 CEO's, the event spanned 50,000 sqm across the Shanghai New

International Expo Centre and Kerry Hotel Pudong. Playing host to 220 exhibitors

and sponsors, the event was once again carbon-neutral and included discussion of

the mobile industry's actions on reducing carbon footprints.







precautions, and despite extensive domestic and international travel and

capacity restrictions triggered by the global pandemic. The event went ahead as

a positive signal of our industry's determination to connect people, industry

and society and contributing to global recovery," said CEO GSMA Ltd., John

Hoffman. "China has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to growing the 5G

landscape and was the perfect choice to launch our MWC series for 2021. I

sincerely thank the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Cyberspace

Administration of China, Shanghai Municipal People's Government and Pudong New

District Municipal Government, our Board, Partners, Exhibitors, Sponsors,

Speakers, the Press and all involved in this event that make MWC Shanghai 2021 a

reality."



The place to launch new products



MWC Shanghai 2021 was also a platform for product innovation, including a range

of pioneering devices from leading players. Amongst the line-up was ZTE's Axon

30 smartphone, its latest endeavour to design a phone with a selfie camera

hidden under the display. Oppo showed a 125-watt flash charger, which can fully

recharge a smartphone in 20 minutes. Huawei, meanwhile, presented its folding

Mate X2 handset, which the company proclaimed can be closed without there being

a gap around the hinge, an issue that has plagued similar designs. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



