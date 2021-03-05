 

MWC Shanghai 2021 Makes A Dramatic Return With 200,000 Representatives As An International Physical & Digital Event

Hong Kong (ots/PRNewswire) - Connected Impact wasthe theme of MWC Shanghai 2021
and the GSMA has just revealed that the event held in February attracted around
25,000 attendees from 114 countries and territories. In a Covid era with
extensive travel restrictions, this is an outstanding result. The My MWCS Online
portal transformed the three-day event into a truly global affair which
accounted for approximately 30 per cent of attendee turnout. Another 175,000
people viewed presentations, keynotes, and other program components via the
event's official media partner, C114. Content from the event remains available
over the next few weeks and can be accessed here:
https://mwc2021-login.gotin.online/login_page?lang=en .

As Asia's leading exhibition and conference for the mobile ecosystem, MWC
Shanghai attracted leaders across mobile and adjacent industries. With 350
speakers and senior-level executives making up around 58% of the conference
crowd, including 576 CEO's, the event spanned 50,000 sqm across the Shanghai New
International Expo Centre and Kerry Hotel Pudong. Playing host to 220 exhibitors
and sponsors, the event was once again carbon-neutral and included discussion of
the mobile industry's actions on reducing carbon footprints.

"MWC Shanghai 2021 was a resounding success, safely held with enhanced Covid
precautions, and despite extensive domestic and international travel and
capacity restrictions triggered by the global pandemic. The event went ahead as
a positive signal of our industry's determination to connect people, industry
and society and contributing to global recovery," said CEO GSMA Ltd., John
Hoffman. "China has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to growing the 5G
landscape and was the perfect choice to launch our MWC series for 2021. I
sincerely thank the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Cyberspace
Administration of China, Shanghai Municipal People's Government and Pudong New
District Municipal Government, our Board, Partners, Exhibitors, Sponsors,
Speakers, the Press and all involved in this event that make MWC Shanghai 2021 a
reality."

The place to launch new products

MWC Shanghai 2021 was also a platform for product innovation, including a range
of pioneering devices from leading players. Amongst the line-up was ZTE's Axon
30 smartphone, its latest endeavour to design a phone with a selfie camera
hidden under the display. Oppo showed a 125-watt flash charger, which can fully
recharge a smartphone in 20 minutes. Huawei, meanwhile, presented its folding
Mate X2 handset, which the company proclaimed can be closed without there being
a gap around the hinge, an issue that has plagued similar designs.
