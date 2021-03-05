Ameresco Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,200,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $44.00 per share. The offering consists of 2,500,000 shares offered by Ameresco and 700,000 shares offered by certain selling stockholders. The underwriters have the option to purchase up to 375,000 additional shares from Ameresco and up to 105,000 additional shares from a certain selling stockholder at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount, to cover overallotments, if any. The gross proceeds to Ameresco from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Ameresco, are expected to be approximately $110.0 million. Ameresco will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders. The offering is expected to close on March 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as lead joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Baird, Canaccord Genuity, Guggenheim Securities and William Blair are also acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Roth Capital Partners and Craig-Hallum are acting as co-managers for the offering.