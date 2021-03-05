Ameresco Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,200,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $44.00 per share. The offering consists of 2,500,000 shares offered by Ameresco and 700,000 shares offered by certain selling stockholders. The underwriters have the option to purchase up to 375,000 additional shares from Ameresco and up to 105,000 additional shares from a certain selling stockholder at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount, to cover overallotments, if any. The gross proceeds to Ameresco from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Ameresco, are expected to be approximately $110.0 million. Ameresco will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders. The offering is expected to close on March 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BofA Securities and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as lead joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Baird, Canaccord Genuity, Guggenheim Securities and William Blair are also acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Roth Capital Partners and Craig-Hallum are acting as co-managers for the offering.
Ameresco intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay in full the outstanding U.S. dollar balance under its revolving senior secured credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including potential tack on acquisitions, working capital and capital expenditures.
The shares are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR, which became automatically effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 4, 2021.
This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad St., 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055 or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.
