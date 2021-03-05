Figures for 2020 - Substantial jump in profitability and a record-high result



Steinhausen, March 5, 2021 – Schweiter Technologies posted a record-high result amid challenging market conditions. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and negative currency effects, the Group posted sales of CHF 1,160.2 million in 2020, which was only slightly lower than the previous year's CHF 1,179.6 million (-2%). In local currencies, sales were +3% higher versus 2019. Group EBITDA improved by a staggering +43% compared with the previous year (+49% in local currencies), reaching a new record high of CHF 175.7 million. The return on net sales rose by close to 5 %-points to 15.1%. EBIT also rose faster than sales to CHF 137.6 million (previous year: CHF 85.2 million), while net income increased to CHF 103.5 million (previous year: CHF 60.0 million).

Operating cash flow came to about CHF 158 million, equivalent to a year-on-year increase of more than 51%. Cash and cash equivalents rose to around CHF 164 million following a dividend distribution of approximately CHF 57 million.