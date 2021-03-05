Figures for 2020 - Substantial jump in profitability and a record-high result
Steinhausen, March 5, 2021 – Schweiter Technologies posted a record-high result amid challenging market conditions. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and negative currency effects, the Group posted sales of CHF 1,160.2 million in 2020, which was only slightly lower than the previous year's CHF 1,179.6 million (-2%). In local currencies, sales were +3% higher versus 2019. Group EBITDA improved by a staggering +43% compared with the previous year (+49% in local currencies), reaching a new record high of CHF 175.7 million. The return on net sales rose by close to 5 %-points to 15.1%. EBIT also rose faster than sales to CHF 137.6 million (previous year: CHF 85.2 million), while net income increased to CHF 103.5 million (previous year: CHF 60.0 million).
Operating cash flow came to about CHF 158 million, equivalent to a year-on-year increase of more than 51%. Cash and cash equivalents rose to around CHF 164 million following a dividend distribution of approximately CHF 57 million.
At the General Meeting on April 1, 2021, the Board of Directors will propose paying a dividend of CHF 40 per bearer share and to elect two new independent members of the Board of Directors. A change at the top of the management board is also planned for 2022.
The 2020 Annual Report and the investor presentation can be downloaded from: http://www.schweiter.ch/s1a200/investoren/geschaftsberichte-prasentati ...
|Key figures
|Schweiter Technologies Group (in CHF m)
|
2020
|
2019
|+ / -
|Net revenues
|1,160.2
|1,179.6
|-2%
|EBITDA
|175.7
|123.1
|+43%
|as a % of net revenues
|15.1%
|10.4%
|EBIT
|137.6
|85.2
|+61%
|Net income
|103.5
|60.0
|+73%
Business performance
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare