 

EQS-Adhoc Zug Estates Group achieves solid overall results

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.03.2021, 06:30  |  111   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Real Estate
Zug Estates Group achieves solid overall results

05-March-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release
Zug, 5 March 2021

While Zug Estates succeeded in generating additional income in the real estate segment, the pandemic resulted in substantially lower sales in the hotel & catering segment.

  • Net income excluding revaluation and special effects came to CHF 25.9 million (previous year: CHF 31.4 million).
  • Net income amounted to CHF 32.3 million (previous year: 76.0 million).
  • Property income grew by 6.1% to CHF 57.8 million.
  • The portfolio's market value rose by 1.5%, from CHF 1.63 billion to CHF 1.65 billion.
  • The board of directors will propose a 9.7% increase in the ordinary dividend, from CHF 31.00 to CHF 34.00 per series B registered share, to the general meeting of shareholders. Furthermore, a special dividend of CHF 10.00 is to be paid out from the promotional profit generated through the Aglaya project.

The 2020 financial year was shaped by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, even at Zug Estates. On the one hand, the company succeeded in substantially boosting its property income, as expected, and completed the Aglaya promotional project on schedule. On the other hand, many tenants were forced to close their businesses during the government-mandated lockdown. The fact that international business travel ground to nearly a complete halt caused sales in the hotel & catering segment to decline substantially.

Net income of CHF 32.3 million was generated in the 2020 financial year as a result. This was CHF 43.7 million less than the CHF 76.0 million generated in the previous year, which not only included substantially positive revaluation effects but also several different special effects in the amount of CHF 21.3 million, such as gains on the sale of an investment property that was not in line with our strategy and a non-recurring positive tax effect from a reduction in the deferred tax rate.

Seite 1 von 8


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Zug Estates Group achieves solid overall results EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Real Estate Zug Estates Group achieves solid overall results 05-March-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-News: PAION VERGIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZRECHTE FÜR DIE ENTWICKLUNG UND VERMARKTUNG VON REMIMAZOLAM IN TAIWAN ...
EQS-Adhoc: Geschäftsjahr 2020: Solide Performance trotz Umsatzrückgang
DGAP-News: Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Joint venture with anfass Life Technologies
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
EQS-Adhoc: 2020 Financial Year: Solid Performance Despite Decline in Sales
DGAP-Adhoc: SHW AG: beschließt vollständigen Rückzug von der Börse, freiwilliges Erwerbsangebot an ...
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor announces financial results for the full-year 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
Ausbau zukunftsgerichteter Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie: Lloyd Fonds AG wird CO2-neutrales Finanzhaus und tritt SBTi bei
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 mit starkem vierten Quartal ab
DGAP-News: Pleasures Magazine: The Path to Start-Up Success: Natali Budzei, Dubai-Based Ukrainian ...
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Solides Gesamtergebnis der Zug Estates Gruppe (deutsch)
05.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Solides Gesamtergebnis der Zug Estates Gruppe