Zug Estates Group achieves solid overall results

The 2020 financial year was shaped by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, even at Zug Estates. On the one hand, the company succeeded in substantially boosting its property income, as expected, and completed the Aglaya promotional project on schedule. On the other hand, many tenants were forced to close their businesses during the government-mandated lockdown. The fact that international business travel ground to nearly a complete halt caused sales in the hotel & catering segment to decline substantially.

Net income of CHF 32.3 million was generated in the 2020 financial year as a result. This was CHF 43.7 million less than the CHF 76.0 million generated in the previous year, which not only included substantially positive revaluation effects but also several different special effects in the amount of CHF 21.3 million, such as gains on the sale of an investment property that was not in line with our strategy and a non-recurring positive tax effect from a reduction in the deferred tax rate.