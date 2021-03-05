VZ Holding AG: VZ Group continues to grow

Press release



VZ Group continues to grow



Zurich, 5 March 2021 - In a difficult environment, VZ Group increased its operating revenues by 8.9 percent to CHF 328.7 million. As expected, profit grew disproportionately, namely by 14.9 percent to CHF 117.5 million. The dividend is to be increased from 1.02 to 1.23 per share. CEO Matthias Reinhart expects revenues and profits to grow in step again in the current year.



8.9 percent increase in operating revenues

VZ Group's course of business depends more on demographic trends than on the economy and the financial markets. This is why its business can continue to develop well even in a difficult environment. In the 2020 financial year, operating revenues increased by 8.9 percent from CHF 301.7 to CHF 328.7 million francs. In the first half of the year, the increase was 7.4 percent, and in the second half, 10.4 percent. As expected, profit grew disproportionately, namely by 14.9 percent from 102.3 to 117.5 million francs. The disproportionate increase was also due to the lower tax rate, which fell from 17.7 to 14.0 percent compared to 2019. The Corona crisis affected the individual revenue components differently. Because on-site consultations were restricted, especially in the spring, consulting fees grew less strongly, and the slump in stock market prices in the first half of the year slowed the growth of revenues from portfolio management. On the other hand, VZ Depository Bank's transaction revenues decreased less than expected in this volatile phase.



6400 additional management clients

Despite the drastic cutbacks, VZ recorded a satisfactory number of new clients. The number of new management clients was 6400, compared with 5000 in the previous year. This represents a growth rate of almost 30 percent. At the same time, individual clients are using more and more services. VZ Finanzportal, which allows clients to manage their assets online, plays an important role in this positive development. Net new money grew by 18.4 percent in 2020, from 2.7 to 3.2 billion francs.

