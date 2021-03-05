Annual financial statements 2020:

CALIDA GROUP gains further market share thanks to strong brands and early pursuit of e-commerce

Sales increase of 30 percent in the second half of the year compared to the first six months thanks to resilient brand portfolio

Another significant rise in online business (56 percent) - its share of sales (21.7 percent) was higher than average

Decline in sales of 7.6 percent to CHF 332.7 million because of the pandemic -

adjusted operating profit of CHF 13.2 million

Further strengthening of the underwear and lingerie core business planned through acquisitions

Proposal for an ordinary dividend and an additional special dividend (deferred dividend 2019) of CHF 0.80 each thanks to solid financial base and good business prospects

Corporate Social Responsibility Report will in future be put to a consultative vote at the Annual General Meeting

Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart takes up role as new CEO on 12 April 2021

Commenting on the annual financial statements 2020, Reiner Pichler, CEO of the CALIDA GROUP, said: "In an unprecedented environment shaped by the coronavirus pandemic, our Group has proven to be extremely efficient and strong. Our strong brands and loyal customers to whom we were always able to deliver enabled us to gain additional market share in 2020. Our online business, which we have expanded bit by bit, is paying off more and more. It cushioned the decline in sales resulting from the pandemic. We want to further strengthen our core business of underwear and lingerie, as well as our online business, through investment and acquisitions. The fact that our results were much stronger in the second half of the year makes us confident that we can continue to grow the Group successfully with our focused business model, even in a challenging environment".