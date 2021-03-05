 

Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 07:00  |  157   |   |   

  • Shannon Klinger, Chief Legal Officer, to leave Novartis on March 15, 2021
  • Thomas Kendris appointed Chief Legal Officer ad interim

Basel, March 5, 2021 — Novartis announced today that Shannon Thyme Klinger, Chief Legal Officer, has decided to resign from Novartis and return to the US to take an executive role at a biotechnology company. Ms. Klinger will step down from the Executive Committee of Novartis (ECN), effective March 15, 2021.

Thomas N. Kendris, currently Global Head Litigation and US Country President, will be appointed Chief Legal Officer ad interim and attendee to the ECN in this capacity. Novartis has started an executive search process to evaluate internal and external candidates for the role of its Chief Legal Officer.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Novartis AG!
Long
Basispreis 72,28€
Hebel 14,26
Ask 0,45
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 83,40€
Hebel 13,25
Ask 0,62
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

As Global Head of Litigation, Mr. Kendris has been accountable for leading Novartis Group material litigations and investigations globally. In his more than 25 years with Novartis, he was Novartis US Country Head of Legal, and held country-level responsibility for Legal across all Novartis US Divisions. He also served as Vice President and General Counsel of US Pharma at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, as well as Global General Counsel for Novartis Oncology and for Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics.

Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis said: “I thank Shannon for her leadership, counsel, and impact on our businesses over 10 years with our company. She has created one of the most respected legal departments within the industry, including for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. I wish her the very best for her future. We are pleased that Tom Kendris, with his 25 years of experience across Novartis businesses, will serve ad-interim as Chief Legal Officer.”

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “to leave,” “ad interim,” “started,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “wish,” “commitment,” or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding the appointment of Mr. Kendris as Chief Legal Officer ad interim and attendee to the ECN in this capacity, and regarding the executive search process to evaluate candidates for the role of Novartis Chief Legal Officer. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the executive search process to evaluate candidates for the role of Chief Legal Officer will achieve the desired outcome, or that it will do so in any particular time frame. In particular, our expectations regarding the outcome of the forward looking statements in this press release could be affected by, among other things, the availability of qualified and interested candidates for the role of Novartis Chief Legal Officer; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG’s current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee Shannon Klinger, Chief Legal Officer, to leave Novartis on March 15, 2021Thomas Kendris appointed Chief Legal Officer ad interim Basel, March 5, 2021 — Novartis announced today that Shannon Thyme Klinger, Chief Legal Officer, has decided to resign …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares
Digihost Comments on Recent Market Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Fed-Chef bringt Börse und Anleihen unter Druck
04.03.21
Aktien New York: Kräftige Verluste nach Powells vagem Kommentar zum Zinsanstieg(2) 
04.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Ins Plus gedreht - Nervöses Hin und Her
04.03.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Wenig Bewegung erwartet vor Powell-Rede
04.03.21
Novartis unterzeichnet Abkommen mit Curevac zur Covid-19 Impfstoffherstellung
02.03.21
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
02.03.21
Novartis shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting
27.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 08/21
18.02.21
UBS belässt NOVARTIS AG auf 'Buy'
18.02.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt NOVARTIS AG auf 'Buy'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
651
Langweiliger Wert - > konservativ -> krisensicher -> Rendite >8%
25.11.20
225
In 10 Schritten schweizerische Quellensteuer am Beispiel von Novartis zurückfordern