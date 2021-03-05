 

Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

5 March 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has repurchased 121,284 of its own shares in the period from 26 February 2021 up to and including 4 March 2021 at an average price of €28,58. The consideration of this repurchase was €3.5 million. The repurchase is in accordance with the share buyback program to cover existing obligations under employee incentive plans and to cover commitments for stock dividend, as announced on 19 February 2021.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 252,530 shares for a total consideration of €7.2 million.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-bu ...

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 28,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.5 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com.

