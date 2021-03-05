 

Roche’s Actemra/RoActemra becomes the first biologic therapy approved by the FDA for slowing the rate of decline in pulmonary function in adults with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease, a rare, debilitating condition

  • Systemic sclerosis (SSc) is a rare disease that affects about 2.5 million people worldwide
  • Approximately 80% of SSc patients may be affected by interstitial lung disease (ILD), a progressive disease that can significantly impact lung function and can be life-threatening
  • In a global study, Actemra/RoActemra reduced the rate of progressive loss of lung function in people with SSc-ILD compared to placebo
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration previously granted Priority Review designation to Actemra/RoActemra for the treatment of SSc-ILD

Basel, 05 March 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) subcutaneous injection for slowing the rate of decline in pulmonary function in adult patients with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD), a debilitating condition with limited treatment options. Actemra/RoActemra is the first biologic therapy approved by the FDA for the treatment of the disease.

Systemic sclerosis (SSc), also known as scleroderma, is an often devastating autoimmune disease that worsens over time and has no cure. It occurs when the immune system malfunctions causing tissues of the skin and lungs to thicken and harden.1-3 SSc affects about 2.5 million people worldwide.4 Interstitial lung disease (ILD), which may occur in approximately 80% of SSc patients, causes inflammation and scarring of the lungs and can be life-threatening.5

“We are honored to offer the very first FDA-approved biologic treatment option to people living with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “We worked closely with the FDA to evaluate Actemra/RoActemra’s impact on lung function in this setting. This milestone approval provides a much-needed new treatment option for people living with this rare, debilitating disease.”

The FDA approval is based on data from the focuSSced trial, a Phase III randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of 212 adults with systemic sclerosis. Supportive information was also used from the faSScinate trial, a Phase II/III, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in patients with SSc. The focuSSced trial did not meet its primary endpoint of change from baseline to week 48 in the modified Rodnan Skin Score (mRSS), which is a standard outcome measure for skin fibrosis (the scarring or hardening of the skin) in SSc. There also was not a statistically significant effect on the primary endpoint of mRSS in the faSScinate trial.

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Genentech's Actemra Becomes the First Biologic Therapy Approved by the FDA for Slowing the Rate of Decline in Pulmonary Function in Adults With Systemic Sclerosis-Associated Interstitial Lung Disease, a Rare, Debilitating Condition
01.03.21
Roche investiert fast halbe Milliarde Euro in deutsche Standorte
01.03.21
Börse: Der Billionen Dollar-Boost
28.02.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
27.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 08/21
26.02.21
Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test receives special approval for at-home patient self-testing using nasal swabs in Germany
26.02.21
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19
26.02.21
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Evrysdi, the first and only at home spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment with proven efficacy in adults, children and infants two months and older
25.02.21
Roche announces results from Evrysdi (risdiplam) study in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) published in New England Journal of Medicine
24.02.21
Genentech Announces Results From Evrysdi (risdiplam) Study in Infants With Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Published in New England Journal of Medicine

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
288
Roche - Pharma mit Dividende
23.05.20
5
Corona-Aktien: Wettlauf um Gegenmittel, Impfstoffe und Schnelltests: Wer macht das Rennen und seine
26.04.20
4
Kampf gegen Corona rentiert sich : Roche feuert bei Virusforschung aus allen Rohren