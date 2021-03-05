European electric vehicle company fox e-mobility AG concludes capital increase successfully

Munich, March 5, 2021. fox e-mobility AG (DE000A2NB551) has successfully placed 1 million shares from the authorized capital resolved by the general meeting on December 7, 2020. The shares were allocated at a placement price of EUR 2.00 per share and fully subscribed for by the management and supervisory board of fox e-mobility group. fox e-mobility AG will receive gross proceeds of approx. EUR 2 million. The proceeds from this capital increase will mainly be used for the further development of the MIA 2.0 electric vehicle and the expansion of the company.



Philippe Perret, CEO of fox e-mobility AG, comments: "With this successful capital increase, we have achieved another step in the expansion of fox e-mobility AG and the further development of the MIA 2.0. In the next few months we aim to make further progress that will bring us closer to our goal of starting production of the MIA 2.0 in 2023."



About fox e-mobility AG

fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that is specialized in the production, marketing and further development of small electric cars in the lower price segment which can be used for both, passenger transport as well as utility vehicles for "last-mile delivery" and services. The new model series of the MIA 2.0 is to be produced in Europe in cooperation with well-known suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and an extensive network in electro-mobility. fox e-mobility AG is listed on the Dusseldorf stock exchange.

