 

DGAP-News European electric vehicle company fox e-mobility AG concludes capital increase successfully

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.03.2021, 07:22  |  95   |   |   

DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
European electric vehicle company fox e-mobility AG concludes capital increase successfully

05.03.2021 / 07:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

European electric vehicle company fox e-mobility AG concludes capital increase successfully

Munich, March 5, 2021. fox e-mobility AG (DE000A2NB551) has successfully placed 1 million shares from the authorized capital resolved by the general meeting on December 7, 2020. The shares were allocated at a placement price of EUR 2.00 per share and fully subscribed for by the management and supervisory board of fox e-mobility group. fox e-mobility AG will receive gross proceeds of approx. EUR 2 million. The proceeds from this capital increase will mainly be used for the further development of the MIA 2.0 electric vehicle and the expansion of the company.

Philippe Perret, CEO of fox e-mobility AG, comments: "With this successful capital increase, we have achieved another step in the expansion of fox e-mobility AG and the further development of the MIA 2.0. In the next few months we aim to make further progress that will bring us closer to our goal of starting production of the MIA 2.0 in 2023."

About fox e-mobility AG
fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that is specialized in the production, marketing and further development of small electric cars in the lower price segment which can be used for both, passenger transport as well as utility vehicles for "last-mile delivery" and services. The new model series of the MIA 2.0 is to be produced in Europe in cooperation with well-known suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and an extensive network in electro-mobility. fox e-mobility AG is listed on the Dusseldorf stock exchange.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Die "neue" MIA - Kult e-Auto
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News European electric vehicle company fox e-mobility AG concludes capital increase successfully DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase European electric vehicle company fox e-mobility AG concludes capital increase successfully 05.03.2021 / 07:22 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-News: PAION VERGIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZRECHTE FÜR DIE ENTWICKLUNG UND VERMARKTUNG VON REMIMAZOLAM IN TAIWAN ...
EQS-Adhoc: Geschäftsjahr 2020: Solide Performance trotz Umsatzrückgang
DGAP-News: Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Joint venture with anfass Life Technologies
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
EQS-Adhoc: 2020 Financial Year: Solid Performance Despite Decline in Sales
DGAP-Adhoc: SHW AG: beschließt vollständigen Rückzug von der Börse, freiwilliges Erwerbsangebot an ...
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor announces financial results for the full-year 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
Ausbau zukunftsgerichteter Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie: Lloyd Fonds AG wird CO2-neutrales Finanzhaus und tritt SBTi bei
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 mit starkem vierten Quartal ab
DGAP-News: Pleasures Magazine: The Path to Start-Up Success: Natali Budzei, Dubai-Based Ukrainian ...
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
fox e-mobility: Kapitalerhöhung zu 2 Euro je Aktie
05.03.21
DGAP-News: Europäisches Elektrofahrzeug Unternehmen fox e-mobility AG schließt Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab (deutsch)
05.03.21
DGAP-News: Europäisches Elektrofahrzeug Unternehmen fox e-mobility AG schließt Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
04.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Einzelheiten zur Durchführung einer Barkapitalerhöhung (deutsch)
04.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Einzelheiten zur Durchführung einer Barkapitalerhöhung
04.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Further Details of Capital Increase Implementation Announced
08.02.21
fox e-mobility: Überzeugendes Konzept mit guten Erfolgschancen
04.02.21
Vorstandsinterview: fox e-mobility: "Elektromobilität als globaler Megatrend mit gewaltigen Opportunitäten"

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
72
Die "neue" MIA - Kult e-Auto
04.02.21
2
Egbert Prior: MIA: Klappt das Konzept beim 2. Versuch?
08.12.20
6
Catinum AG
04.11.20
3
Orderbuch Freiverkehr