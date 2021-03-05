Audited Annual Report 2019 of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS

The management board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS sent to the Supervisory Board for approval the 2020 audited annual report of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS. Financial results remained unchanged compared to the preliminary financial results published on 16th of February 2021.

The consolidated sales revenue of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS for year 2020 was EUR 10.731 million, which increased by 12.8% in a year. The net profit of the same period was 3.317 million euros (2019: 7.737 thousand euros).