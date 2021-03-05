 

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 04 Mar 2021.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    26.2201 £    22.9054
Estimated MTD return     -0.56 %     -0.54 %
Estimated YTD return      1.10 %      0.60 %
Estimated ITD return    162.20 %    129.05 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    21.20 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -19.15 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -21.42 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

Wertpapier


