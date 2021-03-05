 

DGAP-News Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Joint venture with anfass Life Technologies

Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Joint venture with anfass Life Technologies

05.03.2021 / 07:30
Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Joint venture with anfass Life Technologies

Development of highly effective antibodies without animal testing

Xlife Sciences AG and Solothurn-based anfass Life Technologies AG have entered a joint venture. Hence, the jointly founded Quadira Biosciences AG has access to the 3D CoSeedis(TM) technology platform of abc biopply ag. This unique 3D cell technology enables the replication of human tissue for reliable testing and characterization of antibodies without animal testing. Xlife's technology platform for the development of antibodies will be used even more efficiently.

As of today, Xlife Sciences AG has already identified 30 compounds with blockbuster potential with its antibody screening platform. These therapeutic antibodies have already shown to be safe and effective in humans. Xlife can modify these antibodies with utmost accuracy and increase the quality of the active ingredient. These are mainly advanced, highly potent antibodies with higher cytotoxic activity and improved side effect profile for cancer therapy. The target market potential of the pre-selected antibodies is in the range of several billion US dollars.

With the collaboration of abc biopply, a portfolio company of anfass Life Technologies, the development process will be advanced significantly. Abc biopply developed a technology platform 3D CoSeedis(TM) that allows the testing and characterization in terms of efficacy of antibodies in 3D- cell cultures, also known as organoids, which are similar to animal or human tissue. This reduces or even eliminates animal testing and accelerates product development significantly. 3D CoSeedis(TM) differentiates itself with its unique homogeneity of produced spheroids and allows standardized mass production. This leads to simplified preclinical modelling of diseases. With this sustainable joint-venture, Quadira Biosciences AG could revolutionize cancer therapy.

