 

Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in Japan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.03.2021, 07:30  |  191   |   |   

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (NYSE: TAK) submitted a New Drug Application to the Government of Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) to import and distribute Moderna’s vaccine candidate against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273 or TAK-919) in Japan. TAK-919 is Takeda’s development code for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

“Submitting this NDA is an important step in the clinical development of our COVID-19 vaccine in Japan,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “The Phase 1/2 study is the first clinical trial of a Moderna product in Japan. We thank Takeda, the MHLW and the participants in the study for helping advance our goal to protect the Japanese population from COVID-19 with a vaccine.”

Takeda is conducting a placebo-controlled Phase 1/2 study designed to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of two vaccinations of mRNA-1273 at the 100 μg dose level given 28 days apart in 200 participants aged 20 years and above in Japan. Participants will be followed through 12 months after the second vaccination. The ClinicalTrials.gov identifier is NCT04677660. Takeda completed enrollment of this Phase 1/2 study in February, 2021. Once available, the Phase 1/2 study results will be submitted to the Japan Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA).

Takeda and Moderna previously announced that Takeda will import and distribute 50 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate starting in the first half of 2021, pending licensure in Japan.

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the promising-but-still-unproven field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with its first medicine having treated millions of people, a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across six modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale and at unprecedented speed. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna’s capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use of one of the earliest and most-effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Moderna
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in Japan Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (NYSE: TAK) submitted a New Drug Application to the Government of Japan’s Ministry …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of 3D ...
Ameresco Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
ATNX BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Athenex, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
ONTRAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ontrak, ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Prices Offering of $525 Million Convertible Senior Notes due 2026
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Pricing of Debt Tender Offers
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Umfrage:  Impfbereitschaft in den USA seit September gestiegen
05.03.21
OFFIZIELLE KORREKTUR/ROUNDUP/PEI: Keine Bedenken bei Astrazeneca-Impfstoff
05.03.21
ROUNDUP/PEI-Sicherheitsbericht: Keine Bedenken bei Astrazeneca-Impfstoff
05.03.21
Astrazeneca:  'Verzerrung der Wahrnehmung' des Vakzins in Deutschland
04.03.21
PEI-Sicherheitsbericht:  keine Bedenken gegen Astrazeneca-Impfstoff
04.03.21
ROUNDUP: Astrazeneca-Impfstoff künftig auch für Menschen ab 65 empfohlen
04.03.21
GESAMT-ROUNDUP 2: Nach Bund-Länder-Beschlüssen weiter Streit um Öffnungskurs
04.03.21
GESAMT-ROUNDUP: Spahn mahnt zu 'Umsicht beim Öffnen' und sagt mehr Tests zu
04.03.21
ROUNDUP: Corona-Impfstoff von Astrazeneca auch für Menschen ab 65 empfohlen
04.03.21
Charité-Vorstand: Beim Impfen in Turbogang schalten - mit Hausärzten

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
1.411
Moderna
19.01.21
230
Moderna Announces Proposed Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock
04.01.21
4
Analyse: Das Jahr der Impfung
21.07.20
13
Moderna kommt in den Nasdaq-100