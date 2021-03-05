 

Annual Report 2020 The conglomerate shows its strength

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 07:30  |  102   |   |   

The conglomerate shows its strength in 2020

Highlights

Realised in 2020

  • A highly unusual year with increased volume sales and a strong EBITDA improvement. Solid cash flows from operations and sharply reduced debt along with successful capitalisation of business opportunities.
  • Revenue rose by 2% to DKK 21,273 million (2019: DKK 20,946 million)
  • EBITDA rose by 13% to DKK 2,209 million (2019: DKK 1,951 million)
  • Cash flow from operating activities improved by 63% to DKK 2,296 million (2019: DKK 1,410 million)
  • ROIC excl. goodwill was 15.3 % (2019: 12.3%)
  • Proposal that the dividend for the 2020 financial year remain at DKK 14 per share.

Outlook for 2021

  • Guidance for higher revenue and for EBITDA to remain high.
  • Business activity is expected to remain at a high level, and increased investments to be made during the year will provide the basis for additional growth. The coronavirus remains a part of everyday life, but the Group’s businesses stand well prepared for the changing market conditions.
  • For 2021, we expect consolidated revenue of about DKK 21.9 billion and EBITDA in the range of DKK 2,015-2,225 million.

Briefly on the development of the companies in 2020

BioMar

BioMar had a good year with revenue and EBITDA improving and strong positive cash flows from operations. Despite the unusual conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, BioMar managed to maintain near-normal operations during the year. The company established new product capacity in Australia, China and Ecuador and, after the end of the financial year, the planned agreement for a partnership in Viet-UC in Vietnam was finally concluded.

Fibertex Personal Care

Fibertex Personal Care reported good financial results and maintained large cash inflows from operations. The company increased its volume sales, but lower selling prices resulting from lower prices of raw materials and lower exchange rates led to a drop in revenue. New production capacity is underway in Malaysia and the USA.

Fibertex Nonwovens

Fibertex Nonwovens reported strong improvements in both revenue and EBITDA. By quickly adapting to the changing market situation brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the company managed to increase sales of materials for healthcare-related purposes. Full-year EBITDA better than expected.

GPV

GPV reported a strong earnings improvement in an otherwise challenging year. A surge in volume sales to selected segments, mainly to MedTech, offset slumping trends in other segments. Full-year EBITDA better than expected.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Annual Report 2020 The conglomerate shows its strength The conglomerate shows its strength in 2020 Highlights Realised in 2020 A highly unusual year with increased volume sales and a strong EBITDA improvement. Solid cash flows from operations and sharply reduced debt along with successful …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares
Digihost Comments on Recent Market Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
10
Schouw & Co