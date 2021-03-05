Annual Report 2020 The conglomerate shows its strength
Highlights
Realised in 2020
- A highly unusual year with increased volume sales and a strong EBITDA improvement. Solid cash flows from operations and sharply reduced debt along with successful capitalisation of business opportunities.
- Revenue rose by 2% to DKK 21,273 million (2019: DKK 20,946 million)
- EBITDA rose by 13% to DKK 2,209 million (2019: DKK 1,951 million)
- Cash flow from operating activities improved by 63% to DKK 2,296 million (2019: DKK 1,410 million)
- ROIC excl. goodwill was 15.3 % (2019: 12.3%)
- Proposal that the dividend for the 2020 financial year remain at DKK 14 per share.
Outlook for 2021
- Guidance for higher revenue and for EBITDA to remain high.
- Business activity is expected to remain at a high level, and increased investments to be made during the year will provide the basis for additional growth. The coronavirus remains a part of everyday life, but the Group’s businesses stand well prepared for the changing market conditions.
- For 2021, we expect consolidated revenue of about DKK 21.9 billion and EBITDA in the range of DKK 2,015-2,225 million.
Briefly on the development of the companies in 2020
BioMar
BioMar had a good year with revenue and EBITDA improving and strong positive cash flows from operations. Despite the unusual conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, BioMar managed to maintain near-normal operations during the year. The company established new product capacity in Australia, China and Ecuador and, after the end of the financial year, the planned agreement for a partnership in Viet-UC in Vietnam was finally concluded.
Fibertex Personal Care
Fibertex Personal Care reported good financial results and maintained large cash inflows from operations. The company increased its volume sales, but lower selling prices resulting from lower prices of raw materials and lower exchange rates led to a drop in revenue. New production capacity is underway in Malaysia and the USA.
Fibertex Nonwovens
Fibertex Nonwovens reported strong improvements in both revenue and EBITDA. By quickly adapting to the changing market situation brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the company managed to increase sales of materials for healthcare-related purposes. Full-year EBITDA better than expected.
GPV
GPV reported a strong earnings improvement in an otherwise challenging year. A surge in volume sales to selected segments, mainly to MedTech, offset slumping trends in other segments. Full-year EBITDA better than expected.
