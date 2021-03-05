BioMar

BioMar had a good year with revenue and EBITDA improving and strong positive cash flows from operations. Despite the unusual conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, BioMar managed to maintain near-normal operations during the year. The company established new product capacity in Australia, China and Ecuador and, after the end of the financial year, the planned agreement for a partnership in Viet-UC in Vietnam was finally concluded.

Fibertex Personal Care

Fibertex Personal Care reported good financial results and maintained large cash inflows from operations. The company increased its volume sales, but lower selling prices resulting from lower prices of raw materials and lower exchange rates led to a drop in revenue. New production capacity is underway in Malaysia and the USA.

Fibertex Nonwovens

Fibertex Nonwovens reported strong improvements in both revenue and EBITDA. By quickly adapting to the changing market situation brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the company managed to increase sales of materials for healthcare-related purposes. Full-year EBITDA better than expected.

GPV

GPV reported a strong earnings improvement in an otherwise challenging year. A surge in volume sales to selected segments, mainly to MedTech, offset slumping trends in other segments. Full-year EBITDA better than expected.