 

AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for February 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 08:00  |  99   |   |   

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for February 2021 comprises EUR 1.3 million and is lower by EUR 0.8 million or by 38.1 % compared to February of 2020. The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the two months of 2021 comprises EUR 3.6 million and is lower by 12.2 % compared to the same period of 2020.
                                                                                                                                   
The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s Klaipėda LNG terminal for February 2021 comprises EUR 2.7 million (during the same month of 2020 – EUR 3.6 million). Klaipėda LNG terminal revenue from regulated activities consists of the regasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities), variable part for amount of re-gasified LNG and reloading revenue. The level of Klaipėda LNG terminal revenue (for booked annual capacities) does not depend on regasification volume. Revenue is confirmed by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) based on the approved methodology of State regulated prices in the natural gas sector and is calculated for the whole upcoming year. The preliminary sales revenue of Klaipėda LNG terminal for the two months of 2021 decreased by 25.3 % compared to the same period of 2020. The main reasons for the lower revenue are both due to lower regasification volumes during first two months of 2021, compared to the same period last year, and because of proportionate reduction of security supplement in 2021, based onthe surplus of LNG return from the period 2014-2019, which was established for the regulated activities of the Company, and is equal to EUR 1.9 million.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s commercial LNG activity for February 2021 comprises EUR 0.2 million and is lower by EUR 0.1 million or by 33.3 % compared to February of 2020. The preliminary sales revenue is higher due to the decrease in consultations of business development projects compared to the same period of 2020. The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s commercial LNG activity for the two months of 2021 comprises EUR 0.5 million.

Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company for January-February 2021 amounts to EUR 10.0 million and is lower by 20.6 % compared to the same period of 2020 – EUR 12.6 million.

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

  February January - February
  2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change
Oil terminals activity 1.3 2.1 -38.1% 3.6 4.1 -12.2%
LNG terminal activity 2.7 3.6 -25.0% 5.9 7.9 -25.3%
Commercial LNG activity 0.2 0.3 -33.3% 0.5 0.6 -16.7%
Total 4.2 6.0 -30.0% 10.0 12.6 -20.6%


Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.





Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for February 2021 The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for February 2021 comprises EUR 1.3 million and is lower by EUR 0.8 million or by 38.1 % compared to February of 2020. The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares
Digihost Comments on Recent Market Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for the January 2021