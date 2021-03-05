BC Craft Supply Closes Definitive Agreement to acquire Ava Pathways

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. (the “Company” or “BC Craft”) (CSE: CRFT) (OTC:CRFTF) (FSE:ZZD1) announces that further to the news release issued on January 18, 2021, it has entered into a definitive agreement dated March 4, 2021 (the “Definitive Agreement”), to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Ava Pathways Inc. (“Ava Pathways”), from arm’s length parties (the “Acquisition”).



Based in Vancouver, BC, Ava Pathways is an innovative company that is exploring the therapeutic scientific benefits of proprietary formulations, using compounds from mushrooms. Ava Pathways was founded by scientists and researchers focused on neuroplasticity and alternative ways to treat common and debilitating medical conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, and substance use disorder, through the use of psychedelic-based treatments. Similar to craft cannabis, both plant-based treatments require a cultivation supply network to create proprietary strains that produce optimal results for the patient or end-user. Ava Pathways brings exceptional access to tested and standardized naturally-derived and synthetic materials which allows for the production of superior psychoactive and non-psychoactive formulations.

Terms of the Acquisition

Under the terms the Definitive Agreement, BC Craft has acquired all of the ownership interests in Ava Pathways, and Ava Pathways has become a wholly owned subsidiary of BC Craft. As consideration, BC Craft has issued 41,000,000 units (“Units”) of the Company to the shareholders of Ava Pathways on a pro-rata basis, issued at a deemed value of $0.105 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each a “Share”) and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”) that is exercisable to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.14 for a period of two years. The Company relied on the take-over bid exemption under Section 2.16 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions to issue the Units. In this regard, the Units are not subject to a four month and one day hold period.

Matthew Watters, CEO of BC Craft, stated, “We are thrilled to announce the closing of the Acquisition and look forward to integrating Ava Pathways’ team into a newly formed psychedelic division within BC Craft that will focus on research and development, clinical trials, and product formulation using psilocybin, the active compound found in psychedelic mushrooms. We are elated that BC Craft will explore innovative opportunities to commercialize its psychedelic assets as the legal framework evolves and enthusiastic to be at the forefront of an industry with the potential to benefit millions of people worldwide.”