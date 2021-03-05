Gofore Plc's Annual Report 2020 published Gofore Plc's Annual Report for the year 2020 has been published in Finnish and in English on the company’s website at www.gofore.com. The Annual Report contains the Board of Directors' Report, Auditor's Report and Financial Statements 2020. Gofore has also published a Remuneration Statement for 2020. Additionally, for 2020, the company has published a Sustainability Report in Finnish. The English version of the report will be available on the company website during March. All PDF files of these publications are attached to this company announcement.

Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 700 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our revenue amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com .

