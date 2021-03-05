 

Verimatrix Information Concerning the Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of February 28, 2021

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), today published the number of shares making up its capital and the number of voting rights as at February 28, 2021, in accordance with article 223-16 of the general rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

Number of shares: 85,247,147 1

Number of voting rights: 85,184,558 2

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

1 18 500 new shares were issued in February 2021, similar to existing shares, related to the exercise of stock options.
2 Excluding treasury shares.



